Who is the Largados e Pelados contestant who died?

Melanie Rauscher, a participant in the reality show “Largados e Pelados” (Discovery Channel) died at age 35, served in the US Navy in the Iraq War and was known for her love of nature and sports.

The woman’s body was found last Sunday, July 17, under mysterious circumstances. The veteran of the Armed Forces, who took care of the dogs of a colleague who was traveling with his family, was lying on the bed in the guest room. Next to her were a few cans of compressed air—usually used to dust off computers. The objects caught the attention of detectives, but it is not yet known if the items are related to the death.

The case happened in Prescottin the US state of Arizona, but Melanie was born in Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, where she was raised by her parents with her three sisters.

She studied at a university in Virginia before joining the US Navy, being deployed to a base in Iraq during the war there, which began in March 2003 and ended in December 2011.

Even after leaving the Armed Forces, the American remained connected to her former colleagues. In later years, she was working at the Prescott Medical Center dedicated to war veterans. Her role at the hospital was not disclosed by the family, who gave some details about the woman’s personality in an obituary published on social media.

In addition to her dedication to the Navy, Melanie’s relatives also highlighted her love for outdoor activities, seen also in her appearances in “Largados e Pelados” in 2013 and 2015.

The former participant of the adventure reality show was described as an “enthusiast” of nature and animals, “small and large”, used to camping, climbing and other extreme activities.

On her Twitter account, with no new posts since 2018, she even shared a photo of her jumping from a parachute, in addition to several promotional images from the Discovery program. The war veteran was discreet in her views on other matters, but she also came to show her political preferences by criticizing Donald Trump shortly after his election, saying that the then president was the worst politician to hold the office.

“Mel was a passionate athlete and was deeply into the local sports leagues. She was a deep fan of the Eagles (Philadelphia football team). She was naturally funny and her loud laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.”

At the memorial for Melanie, her family announced that they are planning an event to honor her, which is not expected to take place until this October in her homeland. In lieu of flowers, they asked the woman’s friends and fans to make donations to the PTSD Foundation, which cares for war veterans in need.

Apart from descriptions of relatives, little information about Melanie is available. She didn’t have an Instagram account and hadn’t updated her profiles on other networks for at least four years.

the reality

Melanie Rauscher participated in “Largados e Pelados” in 2013. In the program, two participants (usually a man and a woman) are left in a remote location without clothes, food, water or any other kind of supplies. In this way, they need to join efforts to survive in the midst of nature. She returned in 2015 for the spin-off: “Largados e Pelados – A Tribo”.

Jeremy McCaa, who was also challenged on the show, mourned the death of his partner and friend on his Facebook page.

“We had such great chemistry on the show, and she blossomed into a friendship that words cannot describe. Her laugh was unique. Her friendship was incredible. Even though we weren’t of the same blood, we were family. I could always count on her.” he wrote. “We had so many moments where we supported each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I will always cherish our moments together,” she said.