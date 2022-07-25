Who is the lawyer killed in downtown Rio, Victor Stephen Pereira Coelho | Rio de Janeiro

A kind staff and a “born pacifist”. That’s how people close to Victor Stephen Pereira Coelho define it. At the age of 27, the young man was stabbed to death in downtown Rio in the early hours of Saturday (23), at the leaving a party and passing through Praça Tiradentes.

The body of the young man was veiled this Monday (25) at the Ordem Terceira do Carmo Cemetery, in Caju, in the North Zone.

Lawyer’s body is killed in downtown Rio to be buried this Monday (25)

Victor and the law graduate João Chamarelli, 36, attended university together. According to him, his friend was an affable figure, a “unanimity” among the friends.

“He was a gentle, quiet figure, a peacemaker as we used to say at university,” he said.

Colleagues saw Victor as always active, a “born pacifist”, in addition to being an advocate of all causes against violence.

The professor of International Law at Universidade Cândido Mendes, Alexandria Alexim, detailed that Victor’s course conclusion work (TCC) dealt with humanitarian conflicts.

According to her, Victor’s monograph will be published posthumously, along with other academic works. Before being killed, Victor intended to publish the material in a São Paulo magazine.

The lawyer’s main reference, said the professor, was diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, killed in a truck bomb attack on a United Nations (UN) building in Baghdad, Iraq.

Victor had graduated in 2020 from Universidade Cândido Mendes. Currently, the young man was working in a law firm.

The suspicion is that Victor was the victim of a robbery. He had left the office where he worked and went to the Praça Tiradentes area to meet friends. People close to them said the lawyer was stabbed after being robbed as he was leaving.

The body was found, without documents, in Praça da República by agents of the 5th Battalion (Praça da Harmonia). The case is investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC).

“People leave the center always fearful. All report the same thing. Offices are releasing earlier. I don’t understand. It needs to intensify this Centro Presente, the policing, the patrols”, said Chamarelli, a friend of Victor.

On the same day Victor was murdered, more people reported burglaries in the region.

A 23-year-old student said that her cell phone was stolen when she asked for an app car to leave. According to her, the square was crowded.