Why didn’t Aladdin’s success turn the protagonist into a star?

After beating more than 2,000 contestants and being cast to play Aladdin in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Mena Massoud had what it took to become a Hollywood star. When the film surpassed the US$ 1 billion mark (R$ 5.50 billion, at the current price) at the box office worldwide, the industry proved that the actor was capable of attracting crowds to the cinema. But the Egyptian, currently 30 years old, did not amend the overproduction with other projects. “I wasn’t even called for retests,” he vented.

In an interview given to The Daily Beast in December 2019, more than six months after the release of the hit live-action, Mena Massoud opened up about it. “I’m tired of being silent about it. I want people to know that everything is not a wonder after you do something like Aladdin. [Elas pensam:] ‘He must have made millions, he must be getting a lot of invites.’ That’s not it. I haven’t taken a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

The actor didn’t talk about racism, but it’s hard to imagine another reason why an actor who starred in a billion-dollar hit wasn’t even called for auditions. “A lot of people are surprised, because people imagine things. And I’m standing here thinking, ‘Okay, Aladdin’s made over $1 billion, can someone ask me to audition?’ I don’t expect anyone to come to me and offer me Batman, but could I at least get into the audition room? Can someone give me a chance?”

In the same interview, he said that he was used to being the underdog in most of the squads he participated in. “In a room full of white actors, the director might say, ‘Well, let’s see a couple of actors from other ethnicities.’ And I’m that guy. And sometimes they choose the underdog.”

That’s how he got the role of Ethan Hart in the series Reprisal (2019), in which he played opposite Rodrigo Santoro. Although released after Aladdin, the production was recorded before the release of the Disney film.

Then, he only returned to acting in 2021, in an episode of the series 911: Lone Star. Yes, the Aladdin star had to accept a participation of only one chapter in an American open TV procedural attraction to be seen in action. Only this year Mena Massoud returned to protagonist status, in the Netflix romantic comedy Treatment of Royalty, in which she gave life to a prince.