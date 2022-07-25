Will Brazil Block IPTV? Understand what Anatel said about this

You know what it is IPTV? You may never have been told this acronym, but the service it refers to is quite popular. This is traditional internet TV, that is, those packages of “infinite” channels that can be watched by cell phone, TV, video game, computer, etc.

See too: Anatel opens consultation on universal charger that excludes iPhone

Some people even call the service “net cat”. Although it is very popular, know that the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) is studying ways to block IPTV.

Why does Anatel want to block IPTV?

Firstly, it is worth noting that the action of blocking IPTV will be directed only to illegal services that use this tool. There are operators that pay for the broadcasting rights of many TV stations and that offer this in their subscription packages. In this case, no consequences will be perceived, as the work is done within the legal framework.

The problem lies in the transmissions of numerous open and closed TV channels that are done irregularly. The user pays for a supposed subscription, installs some devices in his house and that’s it, without a contract, without formality or any other document that proves the honesty of the service.

When can IPTV be blocked in Brazil?

According to information from Anatel, the expectation is that by the beginning of 2023 it will be possible to block the BTI of most non-approved services, that is, illegal.

Tools capable of detecting connection to irregular IPTV servers will cause the service to be permanently blocked. In addition, as it is not a formal relationship, the consumer loses any chance of appealing his rights with the providers of this dangerous type of digital service.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that at the end of 2021, Anatel even reported on the existence of malicious software inside IPTV devices. Therefore, you must regularize this situation and hire some type of company that is authorized to provide this type of service.