Will I be able to withdraw the 5.83% income from the FGTS? Take 7 doubts – Prism









The Board of Trustees of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) decided on Friday (22) that it will distribute 99% of the fund’s net income to workers in August this year. The transfer will be R$ 13.2 billion, out of a total of R$ 13.3 billion in profit, to 207.8 million accounts linked to the fund.

The FGTS profitability in 2021 was 5.83% and did not exceed the inflation measured by the IPCA, which stood at 10.06%.

This is the first time since 2017 that FGTS earnings will not be able to replace losses from inflation.



1) Who is entitled?





All workers who had a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts on December 31, 2021 are entitled to the transfer of the income of 5.83%.







2) How will the portion of the profit that will be deposited be calculated?







To know the share of the profit that will be deposited, the worker must multiply the balance of each account in his name on December 31 of last year by 0.02748761. This factor means that, in practice, for every R$ 1,000 of balance, the shareholder will receive R$ 27.49. Those who had BRL 2,000 will have a credit of BRL 54.98, with the amount rising to BRL 137.44 for those who had BRL 5,000 at the end of 2021.







3) When does the money fall into the account?





The deposit will take place until the 31st of August.





















4) How do I withdraw? Will I be able to withdraw all the money from the fund, just the income, or not even that?











The amount cannot be withdrawn unless the worker fulfills the rules for withdrawing the Guarantee Fund.

The income will be deposited in the workers’ accounts, but to withdraw the money from the fund it is necessary to meet one of the conditions, such as being fired without just cause (for those who joined the withdrawal-termination), using the fund to buy the house own, due to retirement, serious illness, etc.

FGTS withdrawal is allowed under the following conditions:

• unfair dismissal by the employer;

• termination of a fixed-term contract;

• termination for bankruptcy, death of the individual employer, domestic employer or nullity of contract;

• termination of the contract due to mutual fault or force majeure;

• retirement;

• personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of a federal government ordinance;

• suspension of temporary work;

• death of the worker;

• age equal to or greater than 70 years;

• HIV carrier — Aids/AIDS (worker or dependent);

• malignant neoplasm (worker or dependent);

• terminal stage due to serious illness (worker or dependent);

• permanence of the worker holding the linked account for three uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime, with leave from 7/14/1990;

• permanence of the linked account for three uninterrupted years without credit of deposits, whose removal of the worker has occurred until 7/13/1990, inclusive; and

• purchase of a home, liquidation or debt amortization or payment of part of the housing financing installments.







5) How to check the balance of the FGTS account?











It is possible to consult the balance of the FGTS accounts:

• through the FGTS app, available in the main app stores;

• on Caixa’s website (fgts.caixa.gov.br); and

• on Internet Banking Caixa, for the bank’s customers







6) How is the situation of those who did not have a balance on 12.31.2021, but have a balance in 2022?





The income will be applied to the account value on 12/31/2021. If there was no money on that date, there will be no income on it. If the worker started a job in 2021, he will be entitled to the 2022 income, which must be paid in the next year.







7) Does this income change anything for those who joined the birthday loot?







It should result in a slightly higher withdrawal amount, as the birthday withdrawal amounts are defined by percentages in the account balance.



Source: Caixa Econômica Federal



*With information from Agência Brasil

