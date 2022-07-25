Winner of the ‘BBB 22’, Arthur Aguiar loses more than 4 thousand followers a day on Instagram

Three months after winning the “BBB 22”, Arthur Aguiar still boasts the mark of 13.8 million followers on Instagram. But that number is decreasing every day. The actor and singer has been losing 4.3 thousand followers on average daily, according to a survey carried out by EXTRA in recent weeks. Since June, Arthur Aguiar has lost more than 138,000 followers on his profile.

When it was announced on “Big Brother Brasil”, the champion of the last edition was followed by 8.1 million fans. That number has skyrocketed throughout the program. In the final, Arthur already accumulated more than 13 million followers.

Since winning the “BBB 22”, Arthur Aguiar has been investing in his singing career. The tour he was due to do, however, ended up being postponed because of health care. In late June, he underwent surgery to remove an inguinal hernia. A little over a week ago, he was in New York, in the United States, where he gave a lecture about his trajectory at the 5th edition of the event “O Poder do Network”.

