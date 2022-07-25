Winter and wine: what drinking can offer for your health – 07/24/2022

It is common to hear that a small glass of wine a day can be good for your health.

The statement is old and, over the years, has been confirmed in numerous studies around the world. But, before continuing, it’s never too much to remember that alcohol consumption, by itself, is harmful to the body, especially when consumed in high quantity and frequency – according to the WHO (World Health Organization), there is no amount of alcohol safe for health and the recommendation is that men drink no more than two doses a day, no more than five times a week; for women, the recommendation is one dose a day, up to five times a week.

An individual who has the habit of consuming alcohol at a frequency that goes beyond casual, that is, not only on weekends, socially, but on more days of the week, and who also exceeds that small glass or a small dose, is now regarded as an alcoholic—a better accepted term than an alcoholic. Whether you are a wine lover, an individual who consumes a daily beer in the late afternoon after work, or a whiskey lover before dinner, you need to understand that there is always a risk of addiction. And when the dependence is on alcoholic beverages, this can turn into a dose-dependence, that is, the need for quantity of consumption will increase over time. What was once one beer every day can now be two, three, four, and so on.

Having made the warning about the already known dangers of uncontrolled consumption of alcoholic beverages, I want to bring you some of the main benefits that wine is known to bring to our health.

Wine is a drink rich in substances such as resveratrol and antioxidants not produced by the body. These substances have two main functions against free radicals:

Removal of the free radical agent before it causes damage and injury to cells; Repair the damage that has already occurred due to the excess of free radical in our body.

In addition, wine is one of the “foods” that contains the greatest amount of a highly concentrated antioxidant phenolic compound, the stilbenoid flavonoid. The substance is found primarily in the skin of the grape, not the seed or pulp. Therefore, concentrated juices or sweet and smooth wines cannot reach the ideal antioxidant level, especially with the high presence of sugar in the composition of these drinks, which end up reducing the beneficial action of consumption.

Whole grape juice, which is basically made through light and natural fermentation of the fruit, manages to maintain the properties present in the skin, as well as dry red wine.

Isn’t grape juice better than wine?

Contrary to what we hear out there, drinking grape juice regularly is not a good option, especially the concentrated juice or the drink added with grape juice (nectars, for example). The only naturally beneficial juice is the whole one, precisely because of the absence of added sugars and preservatives, in addition to being produced in a way that maintains the nutrients of the peel. Anyway, even whole juice is high in sugar (natural from the fruit), so it should be consumed in moderation.

The wine to be beneficial and to maintain the antioxidant action, it must be red, dry and, preferably, have a good period of fermentation, as the wines of age. In dry wine there is no added sugar and much of the grape’s natural sugar is “consumed” by bacteria during the fermentation of the drink.

Resveratrol benefits

Resveratrol, like the other antioxidants present in wine, has the ability to restore cell damage caused by free radicals at different stages in our body, either by excess pollution, or by an unbalanced diet, or by glycation (a harmful result of the consumption of sugar, in which the glucose molecule ends up decreasing the function of other important cells in our body, such as skin collagen, hemoglobin, etc.), or due to other unhealthy habits.

Resveratrol consumption is not only linked to harm reduction in unhealthy individuals. It also has advantages for people whose exercise routine or life is intense, such as cyclists, marathon runners, ultramarathoners, high-performance athletes, on-call workers, individuals with strenuous workloads, people who work late at night.

Individuals who have intense routines such as those mentioned, a history of family diseases, health conditions already installed – such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol – benefit greatly from the help that resveratrol and all the other antioxidant compounds present in wine bring.

Is it worth drinking a small cup a day?

I recommend it, but the ideal dose is between 15 ml and 18 ml, something quite different from the “standard” dose of wine, since in a glass there is usually 140 ml to 150 ml.

Despite the benefits of wine, I reinforce that some groups of people should, yes, consult their doctor before consuming the drink: diabetics, hypertensive, dyslipidemic and people with a history of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In general, for these groups, replacing wine with whole grape juice can also be beneficial, as long as the quantities are respected, as whole juice is rich in sugar (natural from the fruit, I repeat).