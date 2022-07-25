With 53 goals in the Seleção, Debinha gives advice to the youngest and talks about Pia: “Brazil is on the right track” | Brazilian Team

The trajectory of striker Debinha with the hopscotch is long. Only in the main team there are 126 games, the fifth with more matches for the national team, behind Formiga (233 games), Marta (182), Cristiane (167) and Rosana (129) and tied with Tamires. She has 53 goals for Brazil and is the top scorer of the Pia Era with 24 goals. And her importance goes beyond what she does on the field. She also serves as an example to the younger ones and advises them. She asks that they arrive ready for the Selection, take care of themselves at the clubs to put into practice Pia Sundhage’s line about the team: being unstoppable in 3, 4 years.

– We see great talents coming to the national team. Each summons is a new face and the girls have earned it. The girls who have arrived here have arrived prepared. And of course with time. A four-year-old generation for sure, if you have a closed group and work on it, you will certainly reap the results later on. We see Japan, Germany that did this a lot. Brazil is on the right path. If the girls who arrive here really want to take care of themselves, arrive here at the national team prepared because we don’t have much time here at the national team, a week, two weeks sometimes. So it’s difficult for Fabinho, Pia to prepare you in two weeks. I hope they can take care of themselves at the club and when they get here they can do their best, I’m sure we’re on the right path – declared Debinha.

1 of 1 Debinha celebrates a goal in the Copa América — Photo: Thais Magalhães Debinha celebrates a goal in the Copa América — Photo: Thais Magalhães

And this advice Debinha gives from her own experience. When she arrived in the United States, she began to see herself as an athlete, as she quotes. She started to take more care of her body and understand its importance as her instrument for working in the field.

– The intensity the American league puts on an athlete. You have to work every day 100%. It’s you getting out of training, thinking about recovery. It helped me a lot. When I arrived in the United States, I saw myself as an athlete even in this regard. An interesting point in the United States is also that athletes need to finish college in order to go to professional. I think this is very important. And of course the base. The intensity, physical, this comes from the base, you see in schools and they are also very intense in competition. For me it was recognizing myself as an athlete, taking care of myself, being more careful with my body to prepare myself for training, games. I think that was the key,” he said.

SporTV broadcasts the Copa América semifinals: Colombia vs Argentina and Brazil vs Paraguay

In the Copa America, Debinha is one of the most experienced. There are two South American tournaments with the main team. So much so that she forms the trio of captains with Tamires and Rafaelle, the latter kept with the armband until the end of the competition. But the attacker makes a point of emphasizing that it is important to share this leadership even with the younger ones so that they already assume responsibility.

– This is important. We are happy for the trust that Pia has in us especially now that Marta is not here. We know that Marta is our captain. But this division of responsibility is important. Not just the three of us, but a lot of girls have a voice in here. We see Lu (Luciana), Angelina. It is important for the younger ones to also be assuming this responsibility. There, at the time, we will talk to have more experience. On the field we also learn from the younger ones. It is important to have this responsibility shared. Me, Rafa, Tamires and the younger ones too,” she said.