without water during race, Lewis Hamilton lies on the ground

Second place in the French GP this Sunday (24), the Englishman Lewis Hamilton said in the official interview shortly after the final checkered flag that he passed the entire race without drinking water, because his device inside the car did not work. In the drivers’ lounge waiting for the podium ceremony, the English driver lay on the ground between Max Verstappen and George Russell because of fatigue and dehydration.

“It was a tough race too because my drinking component didn’t work,” Hamilton said. He also stated that he may have lost up to 3 kg during the race, which was one of the hottest of the season, with the track at 54ºC at the beginning. “It’s enough, isn’t it (laughs)?” he joked.

Hamilton started in fourth position, took third place from Sérgio Perez (Red Bull) right at the beginning and became second after Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) retired. Former driver and interviewer David Coulthard even joked that the Mercedes driver was barely noticed throughout the race because he was so far removed from both winner Max Verstappen and the third-place fight that was eventually won by teammate George Russell. It was a lonely race.

“It was a very difficult race, we were very far away from the front cars all weekend, but suddenly we did it. [segundo lugar]. I congratulate the factory staff and from here, it’s a matter of reliability, George also did a spectacular job. I also thank all this audience in France, maybe it was the biggest audience we’ve ever had here. It was a really good weekend, I hope everyone at home has a great Sunday.”

The Englishman showed satisfaction after the race, greeted the fans at the Paul Ricard circuit and got out of the car smiling.