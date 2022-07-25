Woman dies and body remains for almost three years forgotten in apartment

Sheila Seleoane, a 61-year-old medical secretary, was found dead earlier this year in her London apartment. The story sparked controversy in the UK because the woman died in 2019, the British newspaper reported. The Guardian this Sunday, the 24th, who obtained more details of the case this week.

The elderly woman had no close friends or family. She wasn’t contacted either when she stopped paying rent three years ago. With the covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown in the country, contacts became even more difficult.

The body was only discovered after an alert to local police about damage to a balcony door of the apartment in Peckham, south of the capital, caused by a storm. With no response from the resident, authorities forced entry. The cause of Sheila’s death is still unknown.

How did the body get forgotten in an apartment?

according to The Guardianneighbors had repeatedly complained about the smell coming from the apartment, but the Peabody Trust, the housing association that acts as the property’s manager, ignored the issue.

Reports show the appearance of maggots and flies coming from the apartment weeks after rent payments stopped in August 2019. In October 2020, a neighbor mentioned that the smell was “like a corpse”.

The final case report found at least 89 attempts to contact Sheila between August 2019 and February 2022, which were not responded to or followed up.