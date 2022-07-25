Woman dies and body stays almost three years forgotten in apartment

The body of medical secretary Sheila Seleoane, 61, was found in her apartment in London, UK, after an alert was made to local police about damage to a balcony door caused by storms. With no response from the resident, authorities forced entry. The story draws attention because the remains were only found three years after her death.

Seleoane had no close friends or family, and was not sought after even when she stopped paying rent in 2019. The story, revealed earlier this year, was detailed in a report by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

In an interview with the report, coroner Julian Morris said it was “clear that something went wrong” after so many unusual events did not generate suspicion that there was a lifeless person inside the property.

According to the Guardian’s investigation, neighbors had repeatedly complained about the smell coming from the apartment, but the Peabody Trust, the housing association that acts as the property’s manager, ignored the issue.

Reports from neighbors brought by the newspaper report the appearance of maggots and flies coming from the apartment weeks after rent payments were interrupted, in August 2019. In October 2020, a neighbor mentioned that the smell was “like a corpse”.

The final case report found at least 89 attempts to contact Seleoane between August 2019 and February 2022, which were neither responded to nor followed up. The last food purchase coupons found in the apartment along with the body are from August 2019.

Peabody officials told the report that they sought to ensure “any contact” with Seleoane, but preferred to send emails, text messages, letter or phone call and sent records as evidence that the work had been done.