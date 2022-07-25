Woman dies in London, body is left behind in apartment for three years

the medical secretary Sheila Seleoane61, died in 2019, but just earlier this year her body was found in the apartment she lived in in Londoncapital of UK. Although the discovery took place in February 2022, the details of the story were released this Sunday, 24, by the newspaper. The Guardian. The three-year delay drew attention: she had no family or close friends and was not contacted when she stopped paying her rent. Although neighbors repeatedly complained about the bad smell coming from the apartment, Peabody Trust, the housing association that acts as the property’s manager, ignored the issue.

Reports from neighbors heard by the newspaper report the appearance of larvae and flies coming from Seleoane’s apartment weeks after the interruption of rent payments, in August 2019. In October 2020, a neighbor mentioned that the smell was “like that of a corpse ”. The final case report found at least 89 attempts to contact Seleoane between August 2019 and February 2022, which were neither responded to nor followed up. The body was only discovered after local police were alerted of damage to the balcony of the Peckham residence in south London, caused by storms. Agents went to the scene and, after getting no response, forced their way into the place.

Peabody Trust officials said they had attempted contact via email, text message, letter or phone call, and provided evidence of such attempts. Peabody CEO Ian McDermott said the company was devastated by the incident. “We are sorry for our part in this and apologize to Sheila, her family and everyone who lives in Lord’s Court. In acting on this case, we didn’t ask the most fundamental question: Is Sheila okay?” he said, in a statement. The investigation also shows that the authorities also made mistakes: in October 2020, Peabody asked the police to carry out a wellness check. And, with a process error, the security force told the company that the resident was ‘safe and well’.