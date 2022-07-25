Woman’s body is locked up for 2 days with 8-month-old baby







Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva Photo: TV Globo

The body of pregnant Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva, 34, was locked up for two days in an apartment in central São Paulo, only to be discovered this Sunday, 24. An eight-month-old baby was also at the scene, with signs of dehydration and malnutrition.

According to a report by SPTV, Sandra’s body was located after neighbors and friends of the victim were surprised by her disappearance. In addition, residents of the building also felt a strong odor coming from the apartment.

Sandra’s acquaintances even reported to the police that she was one month pregnant. Authorities found her body with two stab wounds and signs of aggression.

The main suspect for the crime is Sandra’s partner. Neighbors reported that they saw the man leaving the victim’s apartment last Friday, the 22nd. He is wanted by the authorities.

In those two days, Sandra’s daughter, just eight months old, was trapped along with her mother’s body. In addition to dehydration and malnutrition, the child also had marks on his little legs, which police believe were Indians from trying to get out of the crib he was in. After the rescue, she was taken to the hospital.