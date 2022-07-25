Workers will receive 99% of FGTS profit soon

During an extraordinary meeting of the FGTS Board of Trustees, it was decided to distribute 99% of the fund’s net income. Check out!

Last Friday (22), during an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), it was decided to distribute 99% of the fund’s net income.

In this way, BRL 13.2 billion of the BRL 13.3 billion in profit, with base year 2021, will be distributed to workers with accounts linked to the fund.

Last year, 96% of the fund’s profit, which corresponded to R$ 8.1 billion, was distributed. In 2020, the transfer was BRL 7.5 billion, corresponding to 66.2% of the positive result in 2019, of BRL 11.3 billion.

FGTS profit distribution

According to the legislation, the distribution of profits must take place until August 31st. Thus, the transfer is carried out in the form of a credit in the FGTS accounts that had a balance until December 31, 2021.

In addition, at the meeting held on Friday (22), it was also approved by the curator’s council that the amount be transferred to the accounts before what the legislation establishes. The validity for payments will be determined from the publication of the decision in the Official Federal Gazette (DOU).

Thus, the index to be applied to the balance of the 207.8 million linked accounts on December 31, 2021 will be 0.02748761.

As usual, funds can only be withdrawn under the conditions provided for by law, such as unfair dismissal, retirement and purchase of a home.

Where does the profit come from?

In summary, the FGTS net income comes from revenues of R$ 39.3 billion and expenses of R$ 26 billion. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the income from the FGTS, added to the distributed profit and the normal remuneration of the accounts, will be 94.9% higher than the income from savings in the same period. The state-owned company’s forecast is that the index will be 5.83% compared to 2.99% for savings.

