Workout: Remember Edu? Find out what happened to the actor who played the character

The actor Gabriel Wainer was quite successful in playing the role of the character Ed in “Malhação”. Born in Rio de Janeiro, the star is currently 38 years old and has decided to dedicate himself to a screenwriting career.

After stardom, Wainer appeared in the cast of the soap operas “Desejo Proibido (2007)”, “Ciranda de Pedra (2008)” and “Passione (2010)”. After that, he decided to give up acting to work in another field.

According to information released by the website Notícias da TV (via: TV Foco), Gabriel joined his partner Luciano Cunha in a new project in the comics that is inspired by the Marvel Universe. Together they created Brazilian superhero stories, highlighting the character Doctrinator, which became a movie in 2018.

In the plot, a vigilante with a mask aims to end the impunity of politicians and contractors who use misery to enrich themselves. In 2010, while playing the character Rafael Martins in “Passione”, Guilherme said that he ended up entering the world of acting by chance.

His real objective was to study theater to direct other actors, but he ended up being successful in front of the small screen. The star is married and has a son named Antônio. He works as the director of the comic book company and has an official Instagram profile with just over 6k followers.