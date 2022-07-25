World of Warcraft player gets rare mount after decade of grinding

World of Warcraft It is one of MMORPGs most popular and fun games out there, but it also has some challenges so insane and hardcore that only the craziest gamers would be willing to take on such grinding. A good example is streamer Bingo1’s insane feat in his quest for one of the most coveted mounts of all!

On his Twitch, the streamer made available the clip of when he finally got the Invincible’s Reins, an item necessary to be able to summon the Invincible Mountthe winged mount that once served its own Lich King Arthas!

Even at the time of expansion Wrath of the Lich King it was associated with overcoming one of the toughest raids ever and being among the best players on the planet, so Bingo1 had been trying to get this Mount since 2013! Now, after nearly a decade of effort, the moment of joy has finally arrived. Check it out here:

The natural way to get the item these days is to go from a 25 player raid called Icecrown Citadel towards the end of the expansion. Wrath of the Lich King on Heroic difficulty. The big catch is that you can only do this once a week with each character, with a drop rate of around 1%.

Seeing this journey ends up being a good appetizer to make us even more nostalgic and willing to revisit — or even get to know for the first time — all the attractions of Wrath of the Lich Kingone of the most beloved expansions by Brazilian players and that will arrive at WOW Classic in 2022!