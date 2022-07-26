10 Amazon Companies You Didn’t Know

Amazon has just acquired, for US$ 3.49 billion (about R$ 19 billion), One Medical, an American health services giant. The objective is to add medical offices to its performance in the sector, which already includes teleconsultations and online pharmacy.

The purchase makes clear the ambitions of CEO Jeff Bezos. If you still see Amazon only as a large online retailer, you are outdated: it has already become a megacorporation with businesses in the most diverse sectors, not only virtual but also physical, especially in the United States.

From food and movies to self-driving cars, here are 10 companies you probably didn’t even know were from Amazon:

Whole Foods

Whole Foods supermarket facade in Venice, California Image: Jonathan Alcorn/The New York Times

It is a supermarket chain with a modern and healthy footprint, focusing on organic, vegetarian and local food products. There are more than 500 physical stores across the US, in addition to e-commerce. It was the group’s biggest acquisition to date, for US$ 13.7 billion (R$ 75 billion), in 2017.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Pierce Brosman as Agent James Bond Image: Disclosure

One of the oldest and most traditional movie studios, founded in 1924 — the one whose films begin with the iconic roar of the lion. It was bought by Amazon in 2021, for US$ 8.45 billion (R$ 46 billion). The main objective is to add its extensive catalog to Prime Video, like the 007 franchise.

zoox

It is clear that Amazon has its eye on smart cars, one of the technologies of the moment. Acquired in 2020 for US$ 1.2 billion (R$ 6.5 billion), Zoox is developing a fully autonomous vehicle to be used in taxi and shared transport services, without the need for a driver.

Twitch

Pilot Lando Norris live on Twitch Image: Playback/Twitch

Unlike rivals Meta and Google, Amazon didn’t have much penetration on social media. This changed in 2014, when it acquired a video streaming platform that gamers love, which allows live broadcasts and interaction with the public. At the time, it paid US$ 970 million (R$ 5.3 billion); today, Twitch has reached a market cap of at least $20 billion.

ring

Ring, Amazon’s Home Security Device Image: Disclosure

When an Amazon delivery man arrives at your house, he may come across technology from the megacorporation itself. Ring is focused on security and smart home, another strong trend in the Internet of Things (IoT) era. It offers great cameras and smart doormen. It was acquired in 2018, for US$ 839 million (R$ 4.6 billion).

PillPack

PillPack, Amazon’s pharmacy delivery service Image: Publicity/Amazon

Pharmacy? Jeff Bezos also has one. It works almost like an “Amazon of medicines”, totally digital, with warehouses and robotic packers. It also offers online support and “subscription” for ongoing medication. Available only in the US, it was incorporated in 2018, for US$ 753 million (R$ 4.1 billion). The acquisition of One Medical aims at an important synergy with this subsidiary.

Souq.com

It is the largest e-commerce platform in the Arab world. It became part of the conglomerate in 2017, for US$ 580 million (R$ 3.2 billion) and two years later, it left the old name and changed its name to Amazon, with a domain in each country (.ae in the United Arab Emirates; .sa in Saudi Arabia; .eg in Egypt).

Wondery

Wondery platform podcasts Image: Reproduction/Wondery

Amazon knows the future involves content production. Prime Video and the comics platform ComiXology were bets in this direction. Wondery is a famous podcast network, launched in 2016 by communications mogul Hernan Lopez. His shows like “Dr. Death” soon reached the top 5 in the US. It was incorporated into Amazon Music in 2020, for US$ 300 million (R$ 1.6 billion), but can also be heard via Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer and Wondery’s own app.

Blink Home

Another home automation company, focused on small wireless security cameras, with good cost-benefit and cheaper values ​​than Ring products. It was purchased for US$90 million (R$490 million) in 2017.

IMDb (Internet Movie Database)

IMDB website interface, movies and series catalog Image: Playback/IMDB

The film world’s most trusted and extensive database of information on movies, television series, actors and more. It was one of Amazon’s first acquisitions, in 1998, for US$ 55 million (R$ 300 million). The company also owns another essential catalog in the cinematic universe: Box Office Mojo, the main website and indexer of box office results worldwide.