10 Great Open World Games Available on PS Plus Extra

With hundreds of options available in the catalog, the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe plans have game alternatives for all types of players. Action, adventure, RPG and many others stand out in a true gaming ocean, where some of them deliver unmissable and unique experiences in huge maps full of activities.

The open world category is among the community’s favorites and requires a lot of dedication from fans. Exploring, collecting resources, accessing hidden locations, solving mysteries and advancing in deep stories are just some of the elements present in the subgenre — all in a gameplay that will occupy those interested for hours on end.

Check out some of the best open world games available for download below through the Extra and Deluxe levels of the new PS Plus:

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Set in Feudal Japan, Ghost of Tsushima is the ultimate samurai journey experience. With an emotional story of revenge and redemption, the PS Plus game shows how Jin Sakai went from heaven to hell when his village was massacred by Mongol troops. Committed to recovering the peace of the people and expelling the invaders, the hero turns into a “ghost” and abandons his former identity.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The title has a vast open world where each landscape is worth a screenshot. Despite being quite hostile, the universe of Horizon Zero Dawn fulfills what it proposes and gives all the conditions for the protagonist to choose her approach: direct, stealthy or just ignore. Many secrets and objectives also await explorers and PS Plus subscribers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise and available now on PS Plus, Valhalla combines exploration, combat and storytelling in a dedicated Viking adventure. Players assume the role of the Norse (a) Eivor and are introduced to a surprising and rich open world, where every detail lives up to the construction of ancient societies.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Designed by the creative mind of Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is a different concept of a game. His story about rebuilding America is presented in an abstract way and follows the hero Sam Bridges, responsible for traveling between regions to reconnect an online network between people and facilitate access to resources and tools.

Days Gone

Bold concept for a zombie apocalypse game, Days Gone, developed by Bend Studio, takes fans on a desperate journey of survival. On his way to meet his former wife, Deacon St. John must do the impossible not to be eaten alive, while being helped by former army friends.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A standalone sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales stars a new Spider-Man and has an unprecedented threat to New York City. With new powers, costumes and a backstory about understanding his social role as a vigilante, Miles must protect the city and use his great skills to keep the population safe.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Immersive and deep: these are terms that fit perfectly in Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s new game brings a vast and rich open world experience in every aspect – from stunning settings to impactful plots.

It is also worth remembering that the game already has a date to leave the new PS Plus catalog. Click here and check it out.

Batman Arkham Knight

The final sequel to the Arkham series, Batman Arkham Knight shows a city ravaged by criminals, villains and personal ambitions. Committed to saving his homeland once more, the Dark Knight must put an end to the plans of his greatest rivals, knowing that a threat from his past intends to put an end to the dark metropolis.

Outer Wilds

One of PS Plus’ biggest surprises, Outer Wilds is a cinematic space experience based on exploring planets and time loops. In the best roguelike style, the game “resets” every 20 minutes due to the explosion of the sun and takes players to a new beginning, starting from their homeland.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Almost like Skyrim without the fantasy mythology, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a game full of choices, where every decision during the campaign has new implications. In a vast medieval open world, participants must blaze their own trails and decide how they will handle conflicts, using weapons, equipment and persuasion skills.

Learn more about the new PS Plus

Now available for PS4 and PS5 users, the new PS Plus is a revamping of the old service and has three member plans: Essential, Extra and Deluxe.

