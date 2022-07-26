Ready for phase five of the studio?

The frenzy and anticipation around the panel of marvel studios during the SDCC 2022 passed, but what remained were theories about the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between absences, surprises and what was already expected, some productions seem to have been forgotten by Kevin Feige.

But just like Iman Vellani, we’re here to remind Feige and the fans of a few things. Grab a pen and paper and check out the 16 Productions Marvel Studios “Forgot” to Announce at SDCC 2022 – even if a good part of them ends up being announced in the future, in the D23 and not Disney+ Day.