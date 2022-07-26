Ready for phase five of the studio?
The frenzy and anticipation around the panel of marvel studios during the SDCC 2022 passed, but what remained were theories about the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between absences, surprises and what was already expected, some productions seem to have been forgotten by Kevin Feige.
But just like Iman Vellani, we’re here to remind Feige and the fans of a few things. Grab a pen and paper and check out the 16 Productions Marvel Studios “Forgot” to Announce at SDCC 2022 – even if a good part of them ends up being announced in the future, in the D23 and not Disney+ Day.
Armor Wars
even if the War machine, James Rhodesbe confirmed to show up in Secret Invasionthe fans of Marvel felt a lack of more information about another production that would bring the hero: Armor Wars.
Announced in December 2020, there is still no release date for the series, but by the floor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Armor Wars was left for later. Although, Yassir Lester published in your Instagram that production is still in the studio’s plans. “I promise it will still come out”said in a story on Instagram.
Werewolf By Night’s Halloween Special
As well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Speciallittle is known about the Marvel’s Halloween Special. Starred by Gael Garcia Bernalthe special will follow a man who uses his lycanthrope skills to fight crime.
Scheduled to be launched in October of this year, we don’t know where the production of Werewolf By Night it is. It is worth remembering that werewolves is a recurring theme in the comics of moon knightso it wouldn’t be a surprise that the special brings some elements from the universe of the series starring Oscar Isaac.
Moon Knight – Season 2
Even with the mixed reviews, we know that the moon knight has more stories to tell and personalities to show. Without great certainty about what the hero’s future will be, some expected the announcement of a second season, as happened with Loki.
eternals 2
Among the name leaks registered by Marvel in Europe was the title Celestials: End Times. It’s unknown if the project is real or not, but it brings attention to a core that hasn’t received an update from Marvel in a while: the eternal.
The group whose film was directed by Chloe Zhao it may not have gone down well with the public, but it was still responsible for opening several doors to the Marvel universe. The big question that remains is whether we will see them once again as protagonists, or if they will continue in the shadows.
Shang-Chi 2
Ms. Marvel not only presented Kamala Khan as well as giving space to fans of Shang-Chi speculate about the future of rings of power in the MCU. With the marvels taking shape on the horizon, it was hoped that more information about Shang-Chi’s role in the Multiverse Saga was revealed.
However, for those thirsty for new information, another of the titles registered by Marvel in Europe was: Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time.
Ms. Marvel – Season 2
Being one of the most highly rated Marvel series among specialized critics, Ms. Marvel won over the audience with the performance of Iman Vellani. The actress’ return is already scheduled for next year, but given the degree of importance of the character in the comics, some fans expected more confirmations regarding Kamala Khan.
young avengers
Marvel’s youth has been gaining ground. In between Kate Bishop, America Chavezthe children of Scarlet Witch and the presentation of Eli Bradley in Falcon and the Winter Soldierthe original team of young avengers is practically formed.
with the entry of Stature in Quantumania, MCU fans were hoping that more news about the team of young heroes would have space on the Marvel panel. Still on leaks, the title avengers academy was among the studio’s records.
black knight
Still on leaks, the list had another character introduced in The Eternals: black knight. played by Harington Kitthe famous Jon Snowhis role is still unknown in the MCU, but the expectation is that he will return in the future.
A descendant of an ancient lineage of warriors, the Black Knight has a lot to tell.
X-Men
As one of Marvel’s biggest unknowns, very little is known about what the future of the Marvel comics will be. mutants in the MCU. Among theories involving multiverse and alternate dimensions, it was expected that some plan would be released around the introduction of this core in Marvel.
Even with the upcoming animation, the mention of the word “mutant” in Ms. Marvel and the Return of Charles Xavier in Multiverse of Madnessthe lack of any title focused on the characters is worrying.
deadpool 3
deadpool 3 is a certainty for the public, but we would like to know more about the third movie of the mercenary. Plunged into speculation about whether Hugh Jackman will be in the film or if we will have any participation from Thor or korga simple “hello” from Deadpool would be enough.
Thor 5
the end of Thor: Love and Thunder concludes the story of Jane Fosterbut leaves open the future of Asgardas well as that of Odinson and love. if Taika Waititi will return for a fifth film or whether the characters will only become cameos in upcoming productions is still a mystery.
Hercules: Rise of the Gods
Thor: Love and Thunder also leaves open the future of another Marvel comic book character: Hercules. The post-credits scene with Brett Goldstein in the role of the Greek demigod left the audience waiting for some new information about the character.
While Marvel Studios remains silent on this, one of the titles registered by the studio in Europe was Hercules: Rise of the Gods.
Doctor Strange 3
Doctor Strange has been an essential element in Phase 4 of Marvel since its inception. the headline ad “Multiverse of Madness” created from theories to expectations, but now, the character did not show up during the Marvel panel.
The lack of it is curious since (1) clea and the incursions were presented in one of the film’s post-credits scenes and (2) the next big saga will address an important theme in the wizard’s universe, the multiverse.
spiderman 4
We know that the future of Tom Holland like the Spider man is no longer in the hands of disney. O spiderverse It is “problem” gives Sonybut it is still expected that the web head face the future of the MCU. Therefore, the absence of the character arouses the curiosity of the fans.
Scarlet Witch Solo Film
There weren’t any big indications that there would be an announcement of a solo project by Scarlet Witch. Officially, the character is “dead”, but we know that doesn’t mean much. The point is that after being the highlight of two great Marvel productions, Wandavision and Multiverse of Madness, the character must stay put for a while longer.
Tales of Wakanda
Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this year, but we know that Ryan Coogler, the film’s director, has an extensive contract with Marvel Studios. Prior to the release of the official title of Wakanda Forever, a series centered on the fictional country had been announced: Tales of Wakanda.
It may be that both projects were mixed up, since the death of Chadwick Boseman influenced, influences, and will influence Marvel’s decisions regarding the core of Wakanda. However, Coogler’s contract left open the possibility of the director developing other projects.
The lack of an announcement from Black Panther’s core could mean any number of things, from Marvel holding the lid on who will take on the hero’s mantle to the studio guarding a cosmic future for the heroes. wakandans.