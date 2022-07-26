3 account options that earn 100% of the CDI every day

The announcement that it would change the remuneration of its digital account took all customers by surprise. That’s right. The service income of Nubanka NuConta, has undergone a significant revamp since Monday, July 25th. Many say that she now looks like the Savings account.

Read more: Shopee Cashback on Nubank: learn how to activate and earn up to BRL 1,500

What happens is that the money from new deposits that enter the digital bank account will yield 100% of CDI only after the application reaches 30 days, but as if it was paying off from the beginning. The bank named this format “retroactive income”.

According to the fintech, with the new rule, on the 31st day, the customer will then have access to the yield of 100% of the CDI as if it had been yielding since the first moment. Before that, no remuneration is passed on. After these days, NuConta returns to earning daily, which is different from savings, which always pays every 30 days and yields much less than the CDI currently.

3 account options that still earn 100% of the CDI from the first day of application

Even with the exception that Nubank’s resources return to being daily after the first 30 days, many customers were totally dissatisfied with the idea of ​​not seeing the money yielding daily as soon as it is applied.

To those who decreed RIP – acronym in English for Rest In Peace (rest in peace) – to the digital bank, know that there are still account options that offer daily profitability from the 1st day of deposit.

See what they are below: