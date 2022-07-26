365 Final Days: Netflix releases first scene of the last film in the franchise, with great twist; come watch

Netflix has just released, this Monday (25), the first four minutes of “365 Final Days”, the last film in the “365 Days” trilogy. One of the most anticipated releases on the platform, the feature promises an outcome to give the talk of the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone).

Based on the bestsellers by Blanka Lipińska, the franchise follows the story of Laura, a young woman who is kidnapped by the mobster Massimo and ends up falling in love with him within a year. In “365 Days: Today”, the second film in the series, the lovers get married, but their romance is put to the test by Massimo’s twin brother, Adriano Torricelli. After a confusion involving the brothers, the feature ends with Laura being shot, leaving it in the air, whether or not she would have died.

The first scene of “365 Final Days” reveals the continuation of the drastic moment. Massimo is in a cemetery and, after burying someone, has a serious conversation with his rivals. “This is my territory, and you will never set foot here again”, he roars. In the last part of the preview, however, we discover who the alleged death is about: Adriano Torricelli, Massimo’s brother. The problem is that the villain is more than alive, even present in the scene of his own funeral. Watch:

Jeez! What will come around? The film arrives on Netflix on August 19.