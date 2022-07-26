5 questions to identify if your cat is a psychopath

do you like cats? They are very cute and adorable, but they are also quite weird animals in certain situations. Usually very lonely and self-sufficient, they may even have tendencies psychopaths.

Yes, but do not be alarmed, because a kitten will not harm any human being. According to scientists, the degrees can vary for each feline and determine the behavior of each of them. Follow the text!

Read more: Homemade banana shake recipe for weight loss that takes 7 minutes to prepare

The level of psychopathy in cats

Scientists from the University of Liverpool and John Morresm investigated the degree of psychopathy present in felines. The tool used in the study sought to observe the personality of each animal.

According to the study’s lead author, Rebecca Evans, “it is likely that all cats have a level of psychopathy, as it was previously useful for their ancestors to acquire resources such as food, territory or mating opportunities.”

The research started from the analysis of questions asked to each tutor to understand the personality of each cat in a given environment. “We think that, like any other personality trait, psychopathy is a continuum, where some cats score higher than others,” Evans said.

According to the answers, each case and certain behavior were analyzed, realizing that the levels can go down for each case.

If you have a cat and you want to observe its behavior, here are some questions given by the research.

Search queries