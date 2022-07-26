5 Sites to Profit and Make Money on the Internet; are they really reliable and pay?

Currently, the dream of many Brazilians is to earn money online and supplement their income without leaving home. That’s why a lot of people search for profit sites and micro task platforms. So, how to find options that really pay in 2022? After all, countless extra income apps actually hide cyber scams, pyramid schemes and other digital frauds.

If you want to make money online in 2022, first of all, be careful. A golden tip is to be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. It is important to remember that the goal of influencers is always to increase their own profits, never to help their followers or to provide reliable information. With that in mind, check out our review of 5 options posted on YouTube below. See if they are reliable or a waste of time in 2022.

Sites for profit – Meet FreePik

Currently, many youtubers promote the FreePik website as an extra income platform. However, this is not true. It is not possible to earn money from the site. The alternative, in fact, is an image editing platform, which has several interesting tools for design experts. But for amateurs, the alternative is not worth it. Also, to ensure access to all the tools on the site, users need to subscribe to the paid version, which costs from 7.50 to 9.99 euros per month.

If you still want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at https://id.freepikcompany.com/login?client_id=freepik&lang=en&action=register. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

canvas

Like FreePik, Canva is only worthwhile for design experts and professionals in the field. On the site, users can access the most important tools in the area, produce graphic pieces, and eventually sell them on the internet. However, it is not possible to make money only with the site, despite what Brazilian youtubers claim. In addition, once again, users must purchase the paid version to have access to all the attractions. In other words, the alternative is not worth it for amateurs.

If you still want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at www.canva.com. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Rock University

Rock University is a company of Rock Content, one of the most famous digital marketing sites on the internet. On the platform, users can take courses on various topics, guarantee certifications and put them on the curriculum. However, the site is not an income generation platform, unlike what Brazilian youtubers claim. In other words, it is not possible to make money using the platform alone.

If you still want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at https://university.br.rockcontent.com/collections/certificacao-gratuita. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Sites for profit – DeepL Translate and Grammarly

Finally, the DeepL Translate and Grammarly sites are interesting options for those who want to make money online. On the other hand, websites are not worth “for everyone”. DeepL Translate is a translation platform. In other words: to earn money on the site, knowledge in other languages ​​and experience in the area is essential. Grammarly, on the other hand, is a review site. On the platform, users profit by correcting texts and assisting an artificial intelligence tool. As all activities are in English, language fluency is crucial.

If you still want to try your luck on the platforms, registration is available at https://www.grammarly.com/ and https://www.deepl.com/translator. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

