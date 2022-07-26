A fan of Gal Costa that went viral took 13 albums for her to autograph and comments: ‘It was so kind’ | went viral

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on A fan of Gal Costa that went viral took 13 albums for her to autograph and comments: ‘It was so kind’ | went viral 5 Views

That’s why we went after the fan, whose name is Ezequiel Bezerra, and he not only denied, but also revealed that the singer was helpful and kind throughout.

“It took me 13 albums, I didn’t think she would sign them all. I’m a bit exaggerated! I took it thinking that if she signed one, it would be a good size. But then, she was so kind and went: she sat down and signed them all. She still made the dedication on my favorite album, ‘Profanas’, and wrote my name.”

Didn’t see the video? See below! 👇

Gal Costa's reaction to autographing fan records goes viral

Gal Costa’s reaction to autographing fan records goes viral

How did the meeting happen?

A fan who is a fan goes to the hotel door, right? YEA! And that is exactly what Ezekiel did. He revealed that it was all very unexpected and that tried his luck to find his great idol. 🤩

“I spent the day at the hotel. I went for the soundcheck, because she’s always there, but she wasn’t there. Then, I heard when the producer announced that she would arrive at 6 pm. My boyfriend and I went to find out which hotels were The most chic ones they had in Garanhuns and they named two. We went there and sat at the reception waiting. When she arrived, I just touched her shoulder and she already told us to go sit and talk.”

This one won the day, right? 😍

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Gal Costa loses patience with fan after ‘unusual’ request | famous

The singer Gal Costa is known for her friendliness and receptivity to her fans and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved