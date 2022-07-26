“A gymkhana”: understand Lisca’s complaint and what can change in Santos’ routine | saints

Lisca debuted as Santos coach last Sunday, in the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza, away from home, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the changes on the field, the coach’s arrival should impact Peixe’s travel and training routine.

In a press conference shortly after the match, Lisca was uncomfortable with Santos going to Fortaleza only on the eve of the match. He said he got desperate about the logistics.

“It was a swing,” he summarized.

Peixe trained on Saturday morning at CT Rei Pelé and traveled to the capital of Ceará in the afternoon. The delegation left the training center around 2 pm, faced the road to Congonhas Airport and a long flight to Fortaleza. Between bus and plane, the journey took about eight hours. Santos arrived at the hotel around 10pm.

Traveling on the eve of games is a routine for Santos – and for other clubs. The exceptions are more distant destinations, such as Fortaleza. In the opening of the Copa do Brasil, for example, Peixe traveled to Salgueiro, in the Pernambuco hinterland, two days before facing the local team.

That trip was a little more difficult than the trip to Fortaleza. After going from Santos to São Paulo to catch the flight, Peixe had to disembark in Juazeiro do Norte, Ceará, and face another two hours by bus to the Pernambuco hinterland. That’s why the decision to travel two days before departure.

More recently, however, after the arrival of Fabián Bustos at the club, Santos faced an even more complex journey on the eve of facing Deportivo Táchira in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.

On that occasion, the squad traveled for about 13 hours from Brazil to San Cristóbal, Venezuela, where they would play the next day. The delegation was still “stuck” at the airport because of a landslide on the road that would take them to the stage of the match.

Long trips on the eve of the games should no longer happen at Santos – at least that’s what coach Lisca wants. Travels the day before matches should be restricted to games in nearby cities.

What should also change is the training routine. Under the command of Fabián Bustos, Santos started to train almost always at 8 am, with very few exceptions. After the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians, at 9:30 pm on a Wednesday, for example, Peixe trained on Thursday morning at CT Rei Pelé.

This continued to happen after Bustos left, already under the command of Marcelo Fernandes. After the 2-0 victory over Botafogo, last Wednesday, also starting at 21:30, the players presented themselves again on Thursday morning.

Lisca will not keep the training schedule. He has already warned that he prefers to give more rest to athletes.

