a summary of the 1st round of each team in the 2022 Brazilian Championship

The Brazilian Championship is already shaping up for its final half. On Monday night (25), Coritiba and Cuiabá face each other, at Couto Pereira, at 20:00 (Brasília time), in what will be the last game of the 19th round of the competition, ending the first round.

Half way through, the predictions of most teams have already been set. Who will fight for the title, who will fight for direct or indirect places for the Copa Libertadores, who will fight not to be relegated… Bolavip Brasil separates, here, a summary of the journey of each of the teams in the competition – including the two who will close the round tonight.

Fight for the Brazilian title in the top positions

In the first 19 rounds, Palmeiras was the best team in the competition: in his third season leading the team, Abel Ferreira has led the team to the best performance, analyzing week by week, since his arrival at Allianz Parque – 39 points out of 57 possible (68.4% success) and leadership in the table. With the symbolic title of “champion of the 1st round”, there is an exciting statistic for Palmeiras: in 14 of the 19 previous editions, whoever closed the first half at the front won the competition.

If, in previous years, Verdão missed silly points, this time the work has been meticulous in view of the triumphs: 11 victories, six draws and only two defeats, with best attack in the competition (31 goals scored) and also the best defense (13 conceded). And, even with the drop in performance of midfielder Raphael Veiga, the team has stood out with the good games of Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa, in addition to the defensive consolidation in the year.

Arch-rival Corinthians is another contender for the trophy. Four points behind Palmeiras, the team coached by the also Portuguese Vítor Pereira grew in performance in the most recent weeks of the season, and the turn against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, symbolized this process. Vice leaderTimão undergoes adjustments with the arrival of potential holders in defense and attack – such as defender Balbuena and striker Yuri Alberto.

Among the other candidates for the trophy, teams with inverse processes enter. Fluminense was from water to wine with Fernando Diniz, and is going through an excellent moment: six wins in the last six rounds, in addition to having the top scorer of the Brasileirão and the country in the year, Germán Cano. At the other extreme is Atlético-MG, which, despite maintaining the base of the Brazilian champion team last year, experience a drop in incomesaw references like Hulk and Alonso worsen in recent weeks, and fired Argentine Turco Mohamed to bring back Cuca – who will debut in the opening of the return.

Potential surprises and growth in return

“Potential underdog” in the fight for the title, Athletico-PR appears as the 5th force of the championship in this first round. Growing since the arrival of Felipãostill in May, Hurricane remains strong in three simultaneous competitions – it is also in the quarterfinals of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil – and is supported by the strong team of recent months, with highlights such as Abner, Terans and Vitor Roque, in addition to arrival of midfielders Fernandinho and Alex Santana.

Another team that has great chances to surprise even more in the Brasileirão is Flamengo. Despite the bad start and the disappointment of initially being a candidate for the title, but never getting close to the top positions, the team was reunited with Dorival Júnior.

With the reinforcements of Arturo Vidal and Éverton Cebolinha, Rubro-Negro comes from three consecutive matches with victory, and has the most confident phase of Pedro in the attack, in addition to adjustments since the implementation of the 4-3-1-2, with the shirt 21 being a duo of Gabigol – in an adjustment that has already been tried, unsuccessfully, by other trainers. In 6th place, Fla has nine points less than Palmeiras, but there is time to fight for the title – especially due to the team’s recent growth.

Strong fight for direct spot in Libertadores

Second team that lost the least in the Brasileirão so far, Internacional stagnated in the last rounds: the bitter defeat to Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, by 2 to 1, on Sunday (24), worsened expectations. Now, Colorado, like Fla, is nine points behind Palmeiras, and two points from G-4.

Previously, the draws against São Paulo (home) and Athletico-PR (away) left the impression that the team coached by Mano Menezes could do more; same image passed in the suffered victory over América, with a solitary goal in the extra time of the second half, in Beira Rio – period marked, also, by the absence of midfielder Alan Patrickhighlight of the team.

Next, Red Bull Bragantino arrives, still dreaming of the highest positions in the table. The team, which has the longest working coach in Serie A, Maurício Barbieri, had its streak of three straight wins interrupted last weekend, after losing to Fluminense, 2-1, in Rio de Janeiro.

Braga stands out for its offensive power: is the second best attack in the competition, with 30 goals scored, just one less than Palmeiras; but has the worst defense among the best nine in the Brasileirão, with 23 goals conceded in 19 games. There are also many defeats: six, more than any other team in the first half of the table. Despite this, it is a team that, with the return of players like Hyoran and Ytalo, can fight for the G-4.

Focus between Libertadores (indirect) and South American zone

The duo San-São goes through different uncertainties in the Brazilian. Santos, in the process of starting Lisca’s work, still need to find a pattern and haven’t been playing exciting matches. São Paulo, with Ceni, lost few games (only three defeats in 19 games), but draws a lot – 11 games with equal score, more than any other in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, with frustrated expectations so far, Botafogo has the potential to compete – and even surpass – these two teams, but does not find regularity in the competition. There were 24 points gained in 19 rounds, two less than the two opponents from SP, but the series of consecutive defeats take away any chance of increasing confidence with coach Luís Castro.

Glorioso is the 5th team that lost the most in the Brasileirão (nine of the 19 duels), and the antepenultimate worst home team: made only 10 of the 27 possible points in Nilton Santos so far. In addition to being with a team that was not built and formed its references, inconsistency defines the Botafogo campaign in 2022.

Who has the potential to come strong in this dispute is Ceará. If the beginning of the campaign beckoned for the fight against relegation, the team rose again and sought important points in the last games: the consecutive victories against Avaí and Corinthians increased the team’s strength, in the proportion that the defeat, by 1 to 0, for Juventude, lantern, has lessened the momentum in last weekend’s round.

With the arrival of Marquinhos Santos, ex-America, who took Coelho to Libertadores last year, the expectation is that the team manages to do well, week after week, as it reconciles the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericanaagainst São Paulo, also a direct opponent in the Brasileirão.

Between the Z-4 ​​and the middle of the table

The rest of the table is marked by teams that live in a dilemma zone: between the 13th place and the last four, in the Z-4. From Goiás (13th) to Fortaleza (20th) there is a difference of only seven points. Very little in view of the many direct competitors on the agenda.

Goiás is another job in Jair Ventura’s career with the intention of getting out of the relegation zone and, who knows, looking for something more. And with a team that has been gaining reinforcements, like left-back Sávio, who debuted with an assist in the upset defeat to Fluminense; in addition to defender Lucas Halter and midfielder Marco Antônio, who will debut.

América, with Vágner Mancini, as well as Avaí, with Eduardo Barroca, go through the dilemma of alternating great performances with games in which they cannot lose points, but end up wasting good opportunities. In the case of Coelho, there is still the issue of the greater number of injuries and the tight schedule, in view of the dispute in the quarters of the Copa do Brasil; with Avaí, the disparity between doing very well at home and doing very poorly outside has been getting in the way.

Cuiabá and Coritiba, in addition to facing each other this Monday (25), are still experiencing very similar situations in the championship: a point separates them, with the team from Mato Grosso outside the Z-4 ​​and the team from Paraná inside. However, the work stages of the teams mark differences: the Paraguayan Gustavo Morínigo has been in charge of Coxa since the access campaign, last year.

The Portuguese António Oliveira arrived at Dourado a month and a half ago, and has been performing competitively against strong teams, such as against Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, in the last two rounds.

Further down, Atlético-GO is a curious case. Qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and also of the Copa Sudamericana, the team cannot yield in the format of consecutive points. The task for coach Jorginho will be to take the competitiveness of the knockout games to the Brasileirão, in view of the five consecutive matches with defeats. The Dragon, which has a stronger team than the placement in the table suggests, has not won for six matches – 36 days.

In the most critical part of the table, Juventude and Fortaleza have “switched places” constantly in the bottom of the competition. Now, the last place goes to Leão do Pici, who has the Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda in question, but puts hopes in the mid-year market, with players like Rómulo Otero and Thiago Galhardo arriving.

Jaconero, on the other hand, with a more modest budget, is betting on the work of Umberto Louzer to recover the team and score at home, as in the 1-0 victory over Ceará, last Sunday (24), in a tough mission for the team with one of the most limited squads in the tournament – perhaps the most limited.

start of return

The matches of the 20th round, which opens the second round, start next Saturday (30). The final half of the competition will take place, completely, in three and a half months, due to the World Cup, which ends on November 13th.