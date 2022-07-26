A woman is shot to death next to her children in downtown Rio; ex-husband is the main suspect

Hairdresser Sarah Jersey Nazareth Pereira, 24, was shot dead inside her home with her two children, one four months old and the other two years old, in the early hours of Tuesday (26), on Rua Tadeu Kosciusko, corner with Rua Riachuelo, in downtown Rio. According to the first information, the main suspect in the crime is the victim’s ex-husband, Queven da Silva e Silva, 26 years old. He has 47 criminal records, including robbery, drug trafficking and murder, and has been on the run from Rio de Janeiro’s justice system since 2016. Against, he has at least eight outstanding arrest warrants.

In the room where Sarah was, experts from the Civil Police found 16 pistol cartridges. About two months ago, the killer would have tried to kill his ex-companion with a knife in the neck.

Queven da Silva e Silva is the main suspect in the killing of his ex-partner Photo: Reproduction

At the time, Sarah was hospitalized for a few days at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital. According to police officers from the Homicide Police, who are at the scene, the criminal would have arrived at the victim’s house around 4:20 am and fired three shots into the air. Upon entering the house, Queven shot the woman several times, who died instantly.

Police are at the house where a woman was murdered Photo: Rafael Nascimento de Souza / Agência O Globo

Shortly after 9:35 am a Civil Defense removal car arrived at the scene to remove Sarah’s body. At 9:41 am, the vehicle left towards the Centro Medico-Legal (IML). The girl’s mother, desperate, accompanied the removal of the body. She did not speak to journalists.