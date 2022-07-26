Actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvin,” said Dee Dee Benkie, the artist’s wife.
247 – Actor Paul Sorvino, famous actor of the series “Goodfellas” and “Law and Order”, died this morning (25) at the age of 83. The actor’s wife, Dee Dee Benkie, announced that her husband passed away from “natural causes”.
“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino. He was the love of my life and one of the greatest artists to grace the screen and stage,” she said in a statement.
The artist was born in Brooklyn (USA), in 1939, he attended the American Academy of Music and Dramaturgy, in New York. He made his Broadway debut (theatrical performances) in 1964 in “Bajour”. In cinema, he started in “Where’s Poppa?” by Carl Reiner in 1970.
