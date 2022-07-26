Adélio, author of the stab wound to Bolsonaro, undergoes a new medical examination and the report will be released within 30 days | Wood zone

Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, author of the stab wound to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), underwent a new medical examination this Monday (25). The examination was carried out at the Campo Grande Prison (MS) by experts from the Federal Justice and the Result will be out within 30 days.

After analysis, will be determined on the cessation or permanence of the dangerousness – if it is still dangerous and offers risk. Depending on the answer, Adélio Bispo may be released. “The deadline for the expert report prepared by professionals to be added to the process is 30 days”, informed the Federal Court.

The new expertise on Adélio Bispo should have been carried out by June 14, but due to the lack of available experts to date, the procedure ended up being suspended and, until then, there was no date set for it to be carried out.

In a 2019 report, he was diagnosed with permanent paranoid delusional disorder, which does not allow criminal punishment. A new medical examination needed to be carried out three yearswhich took place on Monday.

The Federal Court informed at the time that “despite the various efforts of the Court’s secretariat with the experts registered in the Judicial Subsection of Campo Grande, to date there has been no expression of interest from the two experts to carry out the evaluation, as required by law”.

As an alternative to resolve the issue, the Federal Justice requested the manifestation of the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), regarding the existence of an official expert, being informed that the “Depen does not have a psychiatric medical server with the ability to carry out medical expertise and issue a conclusive expert opinion”.

In view of Depen’s response and a new decision by the Federal Court of Minas Gerais on the competence of the expertise, the 5th Federal Court of Campo Grande published an order that requested a manifestation from the MPF of Mato Grosso do Sul (MS) and the Public Defender’s Office.

The search for experts was momentarily suspended due to the new coronavirus pandemic, “as well as the lack of interested experts is not restricted to the present case”, explained the agency’s press office.

In the month of May, the MPF asked the Justice to determine the performance of medical expertise to investigate the persistence or cessation of Adélio’s dangerousness, in view of the initial period of 3 years of hospitalization.

Judge Bruno Savino, of the 3rd Federal Court of Juiz de Fora, issued on June 14, 2019 the sentence of Adélio Bispo. At the time, he converted the preventive detention into indefinite internment.. By the decision, the aggressor should remain in the Federal Penitentiary of Campo Grande.

in the sentence, the judge applied the legal figure of “improper acquittal”, in which a person cannot be convicted. As in the case of Adélio, it was found that he is not imputable, he could not be punished for having a mental illness..

“THE hospitalization must last for an indefinite period and until the cessation of the dangerousness is verified, by means of medical expertise”determined Savino.

Also according to the magistrate, Adélio Bispo could not go to the common prison system because that “would put him at risk of death”.

File image shows Jair Bolsonaro after being stabbed during a campaign in Juiz de Fora – Photo: Raysa Leite/AFP

The attack took place on September 6, 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro was still a candidate for President of the Republic and was participating in a campaign in Juiz de Fora.

Adélio Bispo was arrested on the same day and, according to the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG), confessed to being the author of the knife.

In a statement sent to justice, Bolsonaro was asked if, before the stab, he noticed Adélio Bispo approaching. He replied no. Asked, then, if he had time to defend himself, he also replied that he had not.

“According to the doctors, my survival was a miracle. A lot of suffering in three surgeries and, to this day, I suffer the consequences of this attempted execution”, he added.