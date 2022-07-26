Adolescent with human rabies in the DF remains in a serious condition after more than a month in the ICU; see where to get vaccinated | Federal District

RAGE: understand symptoms and transmission of the disease that returned to contaminate humans after 44 years in DF

According to the folder, he is between 15 and 19 years old, and was infected on May 21, after being scratched by a cat. With the case, Saúde anticipated the rabies vaccination campaign for animals in the DF, and reinforces the importance of human immunization which can be done in 24 locations (see addresses below).

The only notification of human rabies in Brasília until this year was in 1978. A child aged between 5 and 11 years old was attacked by a dog and died of the disease.

According to the Directorate of Health Surveillance of the DF, Fabiano dos Anjos, on June 15, the teenager who is in the ICU began to feel fever, pain in the body, eyes and joints. He was hospitalized five days after the symptoms.

The Health Department only informed that the young man is a resident of the federal capital, but did not give other details.

Where to find vaccine and anti-rabies serum for humans in DF

The Health Department advises that, who has been bitten by a dog or cat should first wash the wound with soap and water and then go to the nearest vaccination post. Preventive application is recommended only for those who work with animals.

The SES-DF has 24 rooms of rabies vaccination for humans, but promises to triple that number in two weeksgetting at 67 rooms.

The anti-rabies serum and vaccine for humans is available, free of charge, at the following public health units in the DF:

Address: SHCES Quadra 611 Lote 1 – Cruzeiro Novo

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 6:30 pm

Address: SGAS 612 South

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 6 pm

Address: EQN 114/115 Special Area 1

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Address: Quadra 5 Conjunto A Lot 17

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Address: QI 06 Special Area – Guará 1

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Address: Special Area 2 – Avenida Central

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Address: QN 7 Special Area 9

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

UBS 1 Núcleo Bandeirante

Address: 3rd Avenue AE Nº 3

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and Saturday from 7:30 am to 11:30 am

Address: EQ 6/8 Lot 3 – North Sector

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm

Address: Quadra 45 AE – Vila São José Expansion

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Address: EQNP 28/32 AE 1

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Address: QNN 12 AE 1

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Address: EQNO 17/18 AE H

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and Saturdays from 7:30 am to 11:30 am

Address: Quadra 378 Special Area – Del Lago

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm

Address: Quadra 21 Special Area

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm

Address: Multiple Activities Center

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

UBS 3 Recanto das Emas – Family Clinic

Address: Qd.104 Special Area

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 6:30 pm

Address: QR 210 set 22 lot 01

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 6:30 pm

Address: QNL 1 AE 2 – North L Sector

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 6:30 pm

Address: QR 207/307 set T lot 02

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5:30 pm

In addition to the 24 basic health units, the Health Department also informed that the rabies vaccine for humans also is available in hospitals from Taguatinga, Ceilândia, Sobradinho, Planaltina, Paranoá, Gama and Brazlândia.

Ministry of Health confirms case of human rabies in teenager

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The disease may show no symptoms for a period of 45 days. But according to the Ministry of Health, the incubation time can change according to different factors. Among them, the part of the body and the depth of the bite; and if the victim is a child – when the disease develops most rapidly.

general malaise

Small temperature rise

loss of appetite

Headache

nausea

Sore throat

Weakness

Irritability

restlessness

feeling of anguish

Signs may remain 2 to 10 days after the incubation period.

Avoid touching or touching unfamiliar, unowned dogs and cats, especially when they are feeding, with puppies or sleeping;

Never touch bats or other wild animals directly, especially when they are lying on the ground or in unusual situations;

Communicate to environmental surveillance, when finding suspected rabies or deaths for collection and analysis;

In case of aggression does not kill the animal, immediately seek a health unit;

Vaccinate your dogs and cats annually against rabies. Vaccination of dogs and cats is offered throughout the year at the posts located in the Health Inspectorate of Brazlândia, Gama, Ceilândia, Planaltina, Recanto das Emas, Paranoá, São Sebastião and in the Environmental Surveillance Directorate (Dival/zoonosis).

It is the owner’s duty to care for and care for their animals. If there is a desire to walk dogs and cats on public roads, it is necessary to use a leash, a leash, avoiding annoyance for the owner and other pedestrians.