After a general fall in commodities, managers prefer oil-linked stocks and see greater risk for iron ore and steel

Recent corrections seen in the prices of a number of commodities, such as oil, iron ore, etc., have reddened returns and frightened investors who hold shares in companies linked to raw materials.

In the case of oil, for example, futures contracts for the Brent-type commodity reached over US$ 139 at the height of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and are now trading close to US$ 104.

Although the retreat was startling, experts heard by the InfoMoney stated that the outlook remains positive for energy and agricultural commodities, as both are linked to more daily consumption items and with a slightly more stable demand.

They recognize, however, that the scenario will remain challenging, given fears around a global recession and longer periods of high inflation.

Shares of companies more linked to iron ore and steel, on the other hand, represent greater risks for portfolios, in the view of managers, as they are closely linked to Chinese demand.

In the view of Rodrigo Jolig, CIO of Alphatree, the end of the price correction has not yet arrived and investors should take it easy to increase their positions. According to him, the market is facing a dilemma when looking at the US inflation data and trying to understand how strong the recession that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, will have to cause to control the rise in prices in the country must be.

This is even changing, says Jolig, the dynamics of commodities, which are often highly sought-after assets by the market as a hedge (protection) against inflation.

“We are seeing a repricing of global growth. When there is a downward growth review, it is natural that commodities are more impacted because of the drop in demand”, says Edoardo Biancheri, equity manager at Garde Asset.

For Biancheri, the global environment will be more volatile and uncertain, but the commodity market will remain tight. Allied to this, he says, China tends to go against the grain of the world – by adopting a policy of monetary expansion, while the rest of the economies readjust interest rates upwards, which can be positive for raw materials.

With a slightly more positive bias in the relative, the manager says that he went shopping recently, with a greater focus on increasing the allocation to companies linked to sugar, such as Raízen (RAIZ4).

“It has a correlation with oil, but it does not have the volatility of the commodity. In the case of Raízen, there is still the ESG issue [sociais, ambientes e de governança]. She is ahead of the global leaders. It is a company with very good quality and we see value”, observes Biancheri.

Oil: bias remains more optimistic

Oil stocks also remain on the managers’ radar, given the prospect of lower supply in the coming years after periods without major investments in the sector.

Christian Faricelli, partner at Absolute Investimentos, explains that oil consumption is more stable and that demand tends to drop slightly, even in scenarios of greater economic slowdown.

Today, the largest position of the house’s Long Biased fund is in Petrobras shares (PETR3); (PETR4). Although the company has been involved in recent controversies about the fuel adjustment, the manager argues that this was just a “noise”.

For him, the company readjusted prices when necessary and showed that it kept governance as a priority, contrary to requests made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to lower the value of fuels.

The company’s operational preview also did not bring great surprises, in the view of analysts, as it brought numbers in line with the market consensus. Last Thursday (21), Petrobras reported that the average total production of oil, LGN and natural gas in the 2nd quarter of 2022 reached 2.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

The amount represents a decrease of 5.1% compared to the same period in 2021 and the 1st quarter of this year.

After the release of the numbers, analysts at Bradesco BBI assessed that the company can report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of R$ 85 million in the first quarter of this year. Which would represent a solid improvement in relation to the R$ 78 billion reported in the last quarter.

The house still expects good results in terms of cash flow to shareholders (FCFE) with many dividends distributed – which could reach an amount between US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 11 billion this year.

But there are those who have reduced a part of their position in Petrobras, given the volatility of oil prices and the approach of elections, as is the case of some AZ Quest funds, as explained by Welliam Wang, head of equity at the house. “The level of risk has increased with the possibility of a change of government, but we continue with our position because it is a very cheap paper trading at about three times price/earnings”, he says.

There is also a positive view for the shares of smaller companies in the sector, such as 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and PetroReconcavo (RRRP3), which are attractively priced and have strong growth potential, in Wang’s view.

“We think that the scenario points out that oil will remain high for longer, this would end up benefiting especially, these more “junior” companies [menores]”, notes the AZ Quest expert.

Iron ore and steel: more pessimistic view

While commodities more related to durable goods and daily consumption present a more favorable outlook, managers are more pessimistic with papers more linked to Chinese demand, such as iron ore and steel.

Wang, from AZ Quest, explains that the official growth target for China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was at 5.5% at the beginning of the year. After successive revisions, most houses expect the Chinese economy to grow by less than 4% in 2022, he says.

The house expert notes that nearly a quarter of China’s GDP is linked to civil construction. The point, he says, is that demand in the sector is weak. Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the volume of home sales in China dropped 31.8% in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period a year ago.

Another problem, says the AZ Quest professional, is the Covid-19 zero policy, which involves carrying out temporary lockdowns in several cities to prevent the spread of the disease across the country, which affects the operation of factories and tends to reduce the consumption.

“We are cautious about those companies that are more positioned in China, such as Vale (VALE3), and the steel part, with steel companies”, says Wang.

The house does not currently have an allocation in Vale’s shares, as explained by Wang. In addition to the more challenging scenario with the global slowdown, the allocator draws attention to the fact that there was a downward revision of the ore production guidance for 2022, which signals operational challenges.

In an operational preview released last Tuesday (19), the mining company announced that production should be between 310 million and 320 million tons of ore. Previously, projections pointed to something between 320 and 335 million.

But there are those who argue that the company may benefit from an improvement in demand in the second half of the year, as is the case with analysts at Bradesco BBI. In a report, they chose to maintain the buy recommendation for the shares, although they recognize that the path for the shares will not be linear.

In the case of steel, however, the view is a little less pessimistic. Wang of AZ Quest notes that the Chinese government is very concerned about the activity data and that it has been releasing increased steel production. However, the measure may be temporary and the allocator’s expectation is that greater restrictions will be imposed again in the coming months, which could reduce supply and increase prices.

Faricelli, from Absolute Investimentos, also prefers to be more cautious with both sectors. “China is an uncertainty. In our view, government incentives go more towards infrastructure and not towards civil construction”, concludes the manager, referring to the fact that, in this case, iron ore and steel would be more negatively impacted.

