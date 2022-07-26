After all, did the Nubank account become a savings account? What to expect from the service now

O Nubank announced that deposits made to the bank account as of this Monday, 25th, will offer yield of 100% of CDI customers only from the 31st day of the deposit date. In practice, the remuneration is no longer automatic for the first 30 days, as was the case until then.

The change in Nubank account is seen as something unexpected by a large part of the digital bank’s customer base, mainly because the account’s new income format is similar to what is offered today in the savings account, which credits its investors only when the application is complete. birthday.

Nubank x Savings

First of all, it is important to make it clear that the use of this criterion is temporary in the case of Nubank, but permanent in the case of the passbook. What happens is that this new form of income from fintech it only applies for the first 30 days, after that, the income returns to daily. In addition, Nubank yields more than savings.

The case is that the profitability of the digital bank became retroactive for new deposits. Therefore, the customer who makes a lot of transactions and wants to withdraw the money before he completes the 30 days of the initial application date, it is said that no gains will be applied. The impact, however, will be nil for those who like to invest and do not think about moving the money in the account anytime soon. Everything will depend on the financial organization of each one.

Why did Nubank decide to change the service?

Currently, Nubank is one of the largest banks in its segment in the world, with a customer base of around 57.3 million. Although the number represents a good performance, it also makes the bank feel the impacts of financial costs.

To give you an idea, in May of this year alone, there was a 129% increase in the amount of deposits in the institution’s account. In addition, the bank also had to increase its bad debt provisions by 35%. Another factor includes spending on interest on deposits, which also rose due to the rise in the Selic rate.

In this sense, with the change in the form of income from the Nubank account, the bank is able to reduce its financial expenses, while not paralyzing its process of growth and expansion of the service portfolio. Among the launches, it is worth mentioning are the Little boxes, which work as folders for the customer to save money according to their goal. Interested? Learn more about them here!