After alleged romance with Alanis Guillen, Jesuíta Barbosa surprises and reconnects with ex-boyfriend, guarantees newspaper

Actors had been together for seven years and broke up last year; couple caught in bar

From the beginning of the novel wetland, Jesuit Barbosa and Alanis Guillen were pointed out as a possible couple – on and off screens. With the great chemistry and sightings outside the recordings, many viewers of global plot began to point out an alleged relationship, always denied by the actors.

Putting an end to the rumors, the actor seems to have resumed his relationship with the photographer Fábio Audi. The two have been separated since last year. Thus, according to the Extra portal, Jesuit and her boyfriend were caught together and in a great atmosphere of romance, at the Balcão bar, last week, in São Paulo.

now reconciled, Jesuit and fabio were together for seven years, but the actor chose to put an end to the relationship. After that, the interpreter of Jove, in Pantanal, started a romance with Alanis Guillen, behind the scenes of the novel. It is worth noting that the two have always denied the affair in real life publicly.

Fábio Audi, 34, is a producer and actor. He became known for starring in the 2014 film “Today I want to go back alone”. In addition, in recent years, he has been behind the camera, dedicating himself to his work as a photographer. It is worth noting that Jesuíta Barbosa and Fábio did not confirm the relationship.