After arguing with ‘hairy chest’, Gretchen shines in low-cut essay: “Nothing underneath?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mKao_1175mQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mKao_1175mQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She’s rocking! If you really thought Gretchen wouldn’t be talked about on social media, you’re wrong. On the afternoon of last Sunday (24), the celebrity showed a wonderful photoshoot to cover the cover of Portfolio magazine.

+ After criticism, Gretchen publishes video showing ‘hairy chest’ and shoots: “It’s beautiful”

“Today’s cover features the iconic Gretchen. How wonderful to interview this woman artist, mother, wife, entrepreneur who never stops. The brightness of her star shines eternally. We all love Gretchen here! And it’s an honor to have her on our cover today. Run there to see. Our chat is really cool!”, wrote the magazine’s editors in the publication’s caption.

“Standing applause. Shine, Gretchen!”, fired a fan in the comments field. “That’s what I love! A beautiful, empowered woman who only makes people proud”, said another. “I just wish I had all this beauty… You rock and never let yourself be carried away by mean comments”, pointed out a third.

Gretchen says she’s already scheduled new plastic surgeries: “I’m going under the knife”

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Gretchen stated that she already has new plastic surgeries more than scheduled and, of course, encouraged her followers by giving a little more details about what she will do.

“November 9th, I’m going under the knife again. I’m going to do a reformulation of HD liposuction and repositioning of the silicone prostheses”, said the muse.

“I was very impressed with the result of the treatment I did on the butt recently, because sometimes we start an aesthetic treatment without much believing in miracles, but it turned out amazing. And I don’t wear socks underneath at shows,” he concluded.

SEE MORE NEWS ABOUT GRETCHEN THAT ARE TALKING ABOUT:

+ Gretchen’s husband displays a tattoo with the singer’s image and shocks the web

+ Gretchen reveals that she was a victim of psychological violence: “I will post the images”

+ Queen of memes! Check out Gretchen Miranda’s best moments on TV