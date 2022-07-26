After entering Guinness, Letícia Bufoni says: “Surreal looking back and seeing everything that happened in my career” – Vogue

+



Leticia Bufoni (Photo: Publicity)

Giving up a motivation is a challenging choice, but at the same time it can make room for new air and achievements. This scenario occupied the thoughts of Leticia Bufoni, 29, who decided that competitions would not be a priority in her career this year. Thus, the skater was able to focus time on her ventures, such as the shape brand Monarch.

But Letícia, who had not competed since September 2021, returned to the tracks for a special reason: the X-Games, the main extreme sports tournament in the world, which took place this weekend (23 and 24.07) in California, in the United States. . “It’s been a long time since I’ve participated in a dispute, so I’m in this mixture of tension and anxiety”, said the athlete to Vogue on the eve of the event.

know more

The competition has plenty of reason to thrill Leticia, who received recognition for her career in this edition. She entered the Guinness World Records as the skater with the most titles (five achievements) in the history of the X-Games street category and the athlete who won the most medals (12 in total) in the female category of the dispute, being that in 2021 she took another gold and broke her own record. That is, she accumulates three nominations in Guinness.

The records were unimaginable for the 14-year-old girl, who left Vila Matilde, East Zone of São Paulo, heading to Los Angeles, to make a living from skateboarding. “It’s surreal to look back and see everything that has happened in my career over the last 16 years in the US. In the beginning, I couldn’t imagine myself as a champion”, says Letícia, who risked her first rows and maneuvers when she was 9 years old.

As much as she confesses this disbelief in herself at the beginning of her career, one characteristic in particular was fuel for this Aryan to move alone and venture into a sport with a shy female presence at the time. “I’m very competitive, so since I started my focus was on evolving and inspiring people, especially the new generation and girls. So it was never about titles, but being able to be the reference I didn’t have”, says the record holder, who sees awards and recognitions as a great dream.

Leticia Bufoni becomes the skater with the most titles in the history of the X-Games street category (Photo: Disclosure)

Aligned body and mind

Defined muscles are far from the focus of Leticia, who has been training since she was 16 years old. More often than not, the exercise routine has become organic and essential to achieving athlete conditioning. “This helps me a lot in skateboarding, because, in addition to avoiding injuries, I always have a strong body to withstand impacts. At the end of the day, what makes me feel calmer is knowing that I’m prepared and pain free. Other than that, I’ve been in therapy for four years, which also helps a lot. The mental helps a lot more than the physical nowadays”, explains the skater.

New generation

According to Twitter, skateboarding, which debuted at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was the 4th most talked about sport during the Games. In front of the TV, at dawn, Brazilians got involved with the sport, which had Raíssa Leal as the winner in the skate street category. At the age of 13 at the time, the Maranhão became the youngest Brazilian medalist in the competition’s history. On the podium, Japanese Momiji Nishiya, 13, and Funa Nakayama, 16, also showed the power of the new generation. Friend and idol of the fairy, Letícia, who also participated in the Olympics, was thrilled with Raíssa’s second place.

For Bufoni, it is clear that female skateboarding is becoming more and more professional. “The level compared to three years ago is impressive. 20 years ago, when I started, it was very difficult to see a girl walking, but now the proportion has reversed, especially in Brazil. It’s amazing to be able to see all this evolution and know that I was somehow a part of it,” she reflects.

However, the athlete understands that the evolution could be even greater with an adequate investment for women in the sport. “Nowadays, female skateboarding has much more support, but there is still a lack of support, tracks and events, especially in Brazil. You can count on your finger the girls who live off the sport, they have a nice salary. With women’s skateboarding so strong in the world rankings, this should improve more and more”, explains Letícia, who points out that the sport still receives more support from sponsors than other modalities.

About her participation in the 2021 Olympics, Leticia defines it as a milestone and “one of the best experiences of my life. It was a long and painful road, with broken arms, injuries, but it all worked out. My goal was to be in this modality debut. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the result I wanted, but what remained for me was the experience of being with the national team and representing my country,” she says. Presence in Paris, host city of the next edition, in 2021, would be a dream for her. However, this is not the focus now, as many things would be left out.

Plan B

The lifespan of an athlete’s career is short compared to other professions, so the skater bets on new paths. “Ever since I started skateboarding, I knew it wouldn’t be forever. A few years ago, I took my first step on this entrepreneurial side and, in 2020, I stopped everything because of the pandemic and focused on opening my brand of shapes, Monarch”, she says about the business, which already has 12 athletes on its team. . “My focus is to have a giant team of skaters to give back everything I’ve achieved in these years”, explains the businesswoman.

Looking to the future, Leticia is not sure when she will retire from competition. For her, as long as her body holds up and works, skateboarding will not be left out. “For me, it’s hard to think about stopping, because I like to compete. On the other hand, we spend almost ten months of the year traveling. I want to do other things too. Skateboarding, in addition to dispute, is lifestyle. My idea is to focus a little on that side, which I couldn’t pay as much attention to because I’m competing, and choose some events that I like the most.”