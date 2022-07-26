after robbery at a fair in Belo Horizonte, documents of the actress are found in the trash

Vera Fischer was robbed during a walk at a fair in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, on the weekend. The 70-year-old actress was on a break after performing a play in the city and had the wallet taken by a man and a womanwhich so far have not been identified.

The wallet, however, has already been found: according to the website “G1”, the company Amarelo Urca reported that a woman, who did not want to be identified, saw the moment when a man discarded Vera’s wallet in a trash can. She then informed the actress’ press office and proceeded with the return of the artist’s personal documents.

This Monday (25th), Vera’s advice spoke about the unknown woman’s attitude: “I really appreciate and admire this person who chooses to remain anonymous and take the time to seek the means to do good and what is right”, said the actress in a note. She is already in Rio de Janeiro, where she lives. However, credit cards and R$200 in cash were not recovered.

Lack of security

Vera Fischer was in Belo Horizonte for a performance of the play “When Eu For Mãe Quero Amar Desse Jeito”, and had decided to walk around the fair when he had his wallet taken. A police report was opened and the actress was at the 4th Company, and reported that the theft took place around 1 pm. She was not hurt.

In a statement, Vera lamented the lack of security and took the opportunity to highlight the inequalities that exist in Brazil, which lead people to commit crimes. “Thank you, thank you very much to all the people who mobilized to solve the problem. There are still many Brazilians who never give up on building this country better every day, even in the face of so many difficulties in current times “, he reported.