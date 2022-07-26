After sandboxes, Maurício de Sousa’s son receives a video card he bought: ‘novel is not over yet’ | Sao Paulo

“After 20 days of purchase, I received the long-awaited and dreamed of graphics card,” Takeda said in a video on Instagram, which shows the arrival of the correct product.

He recorded the receipt in videos on his social networks, and now he has published the “final part” of the story.

“This is the last video despite the fact that the soap opera is not yet finished, because I have losses to collect”, said the cartoonist’s son.

Anxiety crisis after litter boxes

Takeda said he went to the hospital with an anxiety attack after the video he made about the scam went viral.

“It’s no joke, I spent a lot of time saving this money and when I buy it this happens. It’s very nervous, I ended up in the hospital with an anxiety crisis, I had this medical emergency today,” he said last week.

The order was placed on the 2nd of July and, since the arrival of the package, he had been trying to recover the money or the merchandise.

“They asked for three days, then seven working days, then another 48 hours and now another five days, it’s a joke. They really don’t give a forecast or anything to solve, they just ask for more time. That’s why I filed a lawsuit in the Small Claims Court . The most curious thing is that the sale and transport were done by Amazon itself”, he reported at the time.

Son of cartoonist Maurício de Sousa buys video card for R$ 14,500 online

The streamer and musician told g1 who suspected the weight of the box and asked the woman to film the unboxing

“It’s laughing so I don’t cry. I was in shock. As soon as I took the box I started to suspect because of the weight, I thought it was strange and asked my wife to film it. When I opened it I found the paper strange, the plate box was well crumpled. I opened it I was in shock, we never imagine what will happen to us, I even said ‘zick’ to my wife. A while ago, a coup with bricks began, mainly things of high value. Damn, I couldn’t believe it, I thought I was in the business . I didn’t even open the pots, I preferred not to touch them and save them for expertise if needed.”

Maurício says that he did not expect the repercussion of the case.

“I didn’t imagine it would have this repercussion. I wanted to pressure Amazon, but I didn’t imagine it would take the proportion it did, there are more than 5 million views in the two Tik Tok videos”, he said.

2 of 3 Drummer Maurício Takeda e Sousa displays the sand pots he receives when placing an order over the internet and spending about R$ 14,500 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Drummer Maurício Takeda e Sousa displays the sand pots he receives when placing an order over the internet and spending about R$ 14,500 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Known as “Do Contra”, for having inspired the character of Turma da Mônica created by his celebrity father, Maurício Takeda recorded the opening of the sandbox in videos published on TikTok and Instagram.

In the videos, he says he called the company’s call center and received a link to have his account deleted forever and, at a second opportunity, the attendant with a Spanish accent slammed the phone in his face.

O g1 found in contact with Amazon, which said, in a note, that it is already handling the case.

“Amazon.com.br is in contact with the customer to resolve the case. Amazon has a return and refund policy that protects customers who wish to return purchased products.”

3 of 3 Maurício Takeda together with his father, the cartoonist Maurício de Sousa, who created the character ‘Do Contra’, in honor of his son. — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Maurício Takeda together with his father, the cartoonist Maurício de Sousa, who created the character ‘Do Contra’, in honor of his son. — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media