Ana Maria Braga follows Patrícia Poeta’s rhythm and Globo’s mornings lose audience

The “Encontro” has shown signs of weakness since Fatima Bernardes left the program, at the beginning of the month, and the attraction started to be commanded by her colleague Patrícia Poeta. The new face of Globo’s mornings has not been pleasing the public to the point that the ‘neighboring’ programs feel the reflection. This is what has been happening with “Mais Você” by Ana Maria Braga, which has dropped in audience in recent days.

Records point out that the main affected by the change in the morning hours of Globo, which happened two weeks ago, is “Mais Você”. Now broadcast after the “Meeting of Patrícia Poeta”, the program by Ana Maria Braga lost 13.2% of its weekly audience in Greater São Paulo, a drop that represents 74,600 less viewers.

In the last week it was broadcast at 9:30 am (between June 27 and July 1) the variety and cooking show recorded 7.6 average points. The same feat was not observed last week. Between July 18 and 22, the blonde’s attraction reached only 6.6 of Ibope, not having reached 7 points on any day in that period.

Despite “Encontro” now being shown right after “Bom Dia Brasil” and ending up snatching up a good part of the morning TV news audience, it also lost ratings in this comparison. The attraction went from 7.4 in the last week with Fátima Bernardes to 6.9 in the weekly Ibope under the new command.