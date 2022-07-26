Anitta is a victim of a deepfake in an adult video: advice speaks out

Singer Anitta, who was released from a hospital in São Paulo this Monday (25/7) after undergoing endometriosis surgery, had her name linked to a video of deepfakea method in which a person’s face is inserted into an artificial intelligence recording.

The video began circulating on social media, including WhatsApp groups, a few weeks ago. The images show a woman performing oral sex on a man, and Anitta’s face was put in the place of the person who actually recorded the video.

In a press release, Poderosa’s office denied that it is Anitta in the images. “This is not about Anitta, but a criminal action that uses digital resources to deceive the public, inserting the face of one person into another. In this case, very poorly done, by the way.

Journalist Bruno Sartori, who produces videos of deepfake, commented on the images on his Twitter: “Guys, there’s been a pornographic video circulating that uses deepfake to insert Anitta’s face in the place of another woman, and we know very well why. It is probably the first content of its kind to gain repercussion and that was created with the intention to deceive and harm.”

O deepfake is a technology that uses artificial intelligence to create fake but realistic videos of people doing things they’ve never done in real life.

Guys, there is a pornographic video circulating that uses deepfake to insert the face of @Anitta in place of another woman, and we know very well why. It is probably the first content of its kind to gain repercussion and that it was created with the intention to deceive and harm. pic.twitter.com/H7a1Q51fTC — Bruno Sartori (@brunnosarttori) July 25, 2022