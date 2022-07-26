Anitta is a victim of deepfake in oral sex video

Singer Anitta is seeing her name linked to a video of adult content with “deepfake” (insertion of a person’s face in a recording by Artificial Intelligence).

The video has been circulating on the internet, including in WhatsApp groups, for a few weeks now. The singer’s advice denied to Gshow that it is Anitta in the video and stated that it is a criminal action.

“This is not Anitta, but a criminal action that uses digital resources to deceive the public, inserting the face of one person into another. In this case, very poorly done, by the way”, says the note.

splash seeks contact with the singer’s team.

The recording shows a woman performing oral sex on a man. The singer’s face was artificially placed on the woman who actually filmed the video originally.

Journalist Bruno Sartori, who makes and disseminates deepfake videos and informs in his biography that he is “deepfaker”, warned his followers on Twitter about this video linked to Anitta with the insertion of her face in the footage.

Guys, there is a pornographic video circulating that uses deepfake to insert the face of @Anitta in place of another woman, and we know very well why. It is probably the first content of its kind to gain repercussion and that it was created with the intention to deceive and harm. pic.twitter.com/H7a1Q51fTC — Bruno Sartori (@brunnosarttori) July 25, 2022

The “deepfake” method, which Anitta is being targeted, is a technique that uses artificial intelligence to make it look like someone said or did something they never did. It’s a manipulation that allows you to change faces, change facial expressions and even create fake audio depending on the skill of the person making the material.

This is a technology that was already used in cinema, but has become popular in recent years. In the midst of a context of fake news (fake news or pieces of disinformation), the technique poses risks for this year’s elections in Brazil in October.