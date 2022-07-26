Anitta is a victim of deepfake in porn video with oral sex – 07/25/2022 – Illustrated

A video that circulates on the internet and WhatsApp, in which a woman appears performing oral sex on a man, is being linked to the singer Anitta. That’s because the artist’s face was inserted into the video through a technology known as deepfake, which digitally recreates a person’s physical traits.

The information that the video is fake was given by the singer’s advice to Gshow. “It is not about Anitta, but a criminal action that uses digital resources to deceive the public, inserting the face of one person into another. In this case, very poorly done, by the way”, says the statement.

The technology known as deepfake consists of digitally recreating, through programs with artificial intelligence, the physical features of a person. With the feature, recently used by Kendrick Lamar in a video clip, it is possible to achieve a result that perfectly displays your voice, gestures and facial expressions.

Who drew attention to the video in which Anitta’s face was inserted into the body of another woman was journalist Bruno Sartori, who publishes deepfake videos on his Twitter account. He, who introduces himself as “deepfaker” on the social network, made a post warning of the false recording linked to Anitta.

The use of deepfakes is increasingly widespread and has become popular with a profusion of fake videos of celebrities on social media. The technology is even used a lot in the pornographic market —especially in what is known as revenge pornography—, since the technology makes it possible to put the face of a famous person on the body of a stuntman — something along the lines of what happens to Anitta.