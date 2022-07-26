Another Chinese rocket will make an uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere

The central core of the Chinese Long March 5B (CZ-5B) rocket that put the second module of the Tiangong space station into orbit this Sunday will make an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. That is, it “will fall”, but so far no one knows exactly where.

According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, “two extra objects” were cataloged in Earth orbit as a result of Sunday’s launch. The rocket’s central core, weighing 21 tons, would be one of them.

In most cases, a hollow object such as part of a rocket completely disintegrates on re-entry into the atmosphere. But the CZ-5B’s central core is large enough that part of it survives the process. The US, European Union and Russia “aim” their large rockets at a place in the South Pacific called “Point Nemo”, one of the most distant places from any inhabited point on the planet. China, on the other hand, prefers to “let it go”, as it did with another Long March 5B that launched Tiangong’s core module last April.

McDowell says it is possible for pieces of metal up to 30 meters long to reach the surface at a few hundred km/h. Fortunately, we have the laws of probability on our side: as 70% of the planet’s surface is covered by water, the chance that any piece will make landfall, let alone a populated place, is slim.

Small, but it happens: in March of this year a piece of a Falcon 9, from SpaceX, fell on a rural property in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná. And in May, debris from another Chinese rocket, a Long March 3B, landed in a 15km area in western India. And this was the second time the country was “targeted” this year.

A recent study, led by Michael Byers, a professor at the University of British Columbia, suggests that there is a 10% chance that an uncontrolled rocket will re-enter the atmosphere and fatally hit a person within the next decade, if current space industry practices are maintained.

