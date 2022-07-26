app has instability this morning

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on app has instability this morning 3 Views

From UOL, in São Paulo, and collaboration for UOL, in Brasília

07/25/2022 12:49 pmupdated on 07/25/2022 15:23

Santander’s application and Internet Banking have been unstable since this morning. On social media, users report problems making payments. To UOL, the bank informed that it is investigating the cause of the problem and will respond in due course. According to the DownDetector platform, which monitors the operation of online services, the first notification about the problem in the app was at 9:55 am.

DownDetector received notifications about instability in Banco Santander's services - Reproduction - Reproduction

DownDetector received notifications about instability in Banco Santander’s services

Image: Reproduction

Service channels and the Way app, for managing the financial institution’s finances, are also offline. In response to users on social networks, Santander says that there is no forecast of the return of services.

Another message displayed by the Santander app says that calls “are temporarily suspended”.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Petrobras can lower the price of diesel at any time

The price of diesel may be reduced in the coming days to match the international …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved