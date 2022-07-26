app has instability this morning

Santander’s application and Internet Banking have been unstable since this morning. On social media, users report problems making payments. To UOL, the bank informed that it is investigating the cause of the problem and will respond in due course. According to the DownDetector platform, which monitors the operation of online services, the first notification about the problem in the app was at 9:55 am.
Service channels and the Way app, for managing the financial institution’s finances, are also offline. In response to users on social networks, Santander says that there is no forecast of the return of services.
Another message displayed by the Santander app says that calls “are temporarily suspended”.