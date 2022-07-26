Argentine club announces Fausto Vera’s transfer to Corinthians; see details

Argentinos Juniors “pierced” Corinthians this Monday afternoon and announced the transfer of midfielder Fausto Vera to the Parque São Jorge club. Through its social networks, the Argentine club wished the athlete good luck and informed that Timão acquired 70% of the economic rights of the 22-year-old midfielder. The player, by the way, has been in Brazil since Sunday night.

“Fausto Vera, Argentinos Juniors player, agreed to transfer to Corinthians, which acquires 70% of its economic rights, 30% being held by our institution. Good luck, Fausto”, said the club through its Twitter – see publication below.

As determined by the My Helmthe Argentine steering wheel will cost around 6 million dollars (R$ 33 million) to the club for 70% of the economic rights. The initial contribution will be U$ 4.5 million (about R$ 25 million at the current price), with another US$ 1.5 million in bonuses. Thus, with taxes and commission, there is the possibility of the total value for Fausto Vera approaching U$ 8 millions.

Fausto Vera had his best season in Argentine football in 2022. The midfielder played in the Olympic Games in 2021 and became an important part of the team. The athlete became captain of Argentinos Juniors, leader of the local championship, contributing six goals and four assists in 2022.

He was also the player who played for the most times for the team this season, with 1549 minutes so far. In addition, he is the second athlete with the most passes in the season for the Argentine team, with 88% accuracy.

Corinthians has not yet commented. Timão, by the way, needs to race against time if he wants to have the steering wheel in the Copa do Brasil. The club needs to regularize Vera in the BID and register for the competition until this Tuesday, July 26th. The registration is valid for the quarterfinals and for a possible semifinal.

Fausto Vera is Corinthians’ third reinforcement in the current transfer window. Before him, striker Yuri Alberto and defender Balbuena arrived at the club. The two were signed on loan for a season and have already made their debuts with the alvinegra shirt.

Check out the announcement of Argentino Juniors

Playback/Twitter

See more at: Corinthians Contracts and Ball Market.