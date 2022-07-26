Argentinos Juniors announces the sale of midfielder Fausto Vera to Corinthians | Corinthians

Argentinos Juniors announced this Monday the sale of 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera to Corinthians. Timão has not yet officially manifested itself.

Since last Sunday in Brazil, Vera will sign a four-season contract with Corinthians, which acquired 70% of the athlete’s economic rights – the value of the operation was not revealed.

With stints in base selections and indicated by coach Vítor Pereira, the midfielder arrives at Timão to compete for position with Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni. From next year, Paulinho will also be available again, after a serious knee injury.

In order to be able to play in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, and also in the semi and final if Timão advances, Vera must be entered in the competition by this tuesday.

The first first leg of the quarterfinals between Corinthians and Atlético-GO takes place on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Antônio Accioly stadium. The return is scheduled for the 17th, at Neo Química Arena.

Fausto Vera is Corinthians’ 10th signing for the season. Before him, Paulinho, Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Ivan, Júnior Moraes, Maycon, Rafael Ramos, Yuri Alberto and Balbuena arrived.

