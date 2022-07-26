Arthur Aguiar loses an average of 4,000 followers a day on Instagram

Arthur Aguiar won the “BBB 22” (TV Globo), but, unlike Juliette, champion of the previous edition who became the most followed former BBB on Instagram, the artist does not seem to be having much success on the social network.

According to the Social Blade tool, the 33-year-old singer suffers a vertiginous loss of fans on the network: on average 4,618 thousand fewer followers per day.

In the last month, more than 138,000 people would have stopped following Arthur.

Upon entering the house, the artist was followed by 8.1 million people. The number went from 13 million during his participation in the “BBB”.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Arthur said that some people try to influence his life in some way, even if they weren’t able to during the reality show.

“These people who were unable to influence the outcome of the ‘BBB’ continue to try to influence the outcome of my life,” he said.

The singer also commented that, as much as he has many fans, haters bother even though they are in smaller numbers. Since “Big Brother Brasil 2022”, the famous has noticed the active presence of those who don’t like his work.

“There are many more people who like me, but haters make a lot of noise. So they give the false feeling that they are the majority. Because they talk all the time, non-stop, repeating the same hateful messages, inventing fake news” , he explained.