Arthur in Serie A, midfielder leaves Tricolor and more

Grêmio Transfer News - July 2022

Grêmio hit an official exit this Monday and has a lot of news in the ball market summarized here at Portal do Gremista so that you start your week well informed about Tricolor’s news.

Midfielder hit the exit of Grêmio

Argentine point guard Martin Benítez is officially out of Grêmio. This Monday (25), the termination of the athlete’s contract with Tricolor Gaúcho, who will now have Campaz, Gabriel Silva, Pedro Lucas and Thaciano as options for the position, was published in the CBF’s Diário Informativo (BID).

After leaving Grêmio, Benítez will head to América-MG, which will take over the player’s loan from Argentina’s Independiente. However, unlike the contract with Immortal, the Minas Gerais club will not have the obligation to buy the Argentine midfielder at the end of the season.

Appointed by Coelho’s coach, former Grêmio commander Vagner Mancini, who also brought him to Grêmio earlier this year, Martin Benítez leaves Tricolor after playing 12 matches, but only one completing 90 minutes on the field.

With the Grêmio shirt, Benítez was still champion of the Campeonato Gaúcho 2022, entering the last match of the final, at the Arena. Despite having his title defended behind the scenes, the midfielder was not part of coach Roger Machado’s plans, as the athlete did not show competitiveness in training during the week. After many injuries and no goals scored, the Argentine is now trying to recover his football at the Minas Gerais club, which has the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A to play until the end of the year.

Arthur in Serie A

With the plan to reinforce the midfield sector with a strong name, Flamengo aims for Arthur, ex-Grêmio, currently at Juventus, from Italy. The player who has already passed through Barcelona and lost space at the Turin club can return to Brazil.

According to the transfermarket website, the creation of Grêmio’s base is valued at 5 million euros, equivalent to R$ 28 million, at the current price. The midfielder’s salaries are around 416,600 euros per month, around R$2.3 million.

According to the Bola Vip website, Flamengo has already opened conversations with Arthur’s staff to learn about the steering wheel’s contractual issues with the Italian club. A fact that contributes to a positive ending in favor of the red-black is that Juventus has plans to reduce the payroll, so the interest in the business is not just from the Brazilian club.

Vagner Love in Gremio?

Striker Vagner Love, 38, is returning to Brazilian football. The player, who has not played since July, when his contract expired with Midtjylland, from Denmark, should be announced by a Brazilian club by the end of this week. The information that he would be returning to Brazil came from journalist Fábio Aleixo, who is living in Eastern Europe.

According to his colleague from Portal do Gremista, Bruno Schena, the 38-year-old striker was nominated for Grêmio who immediately refused the offer. Some information from the center of the country indicates that Vagner Love was sought out by Paysandu and may reinforce the team from Belém do Pará. Tricolor, which had started negotiations with striker Renato Kayser, ended up giving up on the deal due to the proximity of Elkeson’s return to training and his return to the team.