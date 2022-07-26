Arthur Zanetti and wife, who suffers from multiple myeloma, fight for the expansion of treatment in the SUS

Two-time Olympic medalist in the rings, including a gold, at London 2012, the gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his wife, Jessica Zanetti, faced a great personal challenge together: dealing with the diagnosis of a type of blood cancer, multiple myeloma, which affected Jessica two years ago, when she was pregnant with little Liam.







Arthur Zanetti and his wife Jessica Zanetti (Reproduction/Instagram) Photo: Launch!

To alert for the cause, the couple is engaged in the Public Consultation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (CONITEC), which may include new therapies in SUS. Available for 20 days, the process is open to the public. To participate, just access the link and give your opinion.

Jessica Zanetti’s journey with multiple myeloma began about two years ago, with symptoms during pregnancy, went through the hard impact of dealing with the diagnosis of cancer, until the bone marrow transplant. Another stage faced by Jessi is one of the most challenging for those who have the disease: the search for continuous and adequate treatment.

– As a multiple myeloma patient, I see this Public Consultation period as a window of opportunity for patients. Through the participation of the entire civil society, people can give their opinion and help so that more modern treatments can be increasingly available to a greater number of patients who have this type of cancer, mainly via SUS – highlighted Jéssica Zanetti.