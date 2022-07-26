As a new entrepreneur, Luva de Pedreiro signs the biggest contract of his career and celebrates more than 4.8 million views in story | Bahia

From a new entrepreneur, the influencer Iran Ferreira O Mason’s Glove , said he signed the biggest contract of his career. The Bahian did not reveal who the contract will be with, nor did he give further details of the negotiation. The announcement was made through a video posted on a social network on Monday (25).

“Speak, my troop. The guy from Luva de Pedreiro is here in São Paulo. I came to make the contract of my life. Biggest contract of the guy from Luva de Pedreiro. Thank God, father. In the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Receive. Wait, see!”

Mason’s Glove is being managed by former futsal player Falcão since the end of June this year, after controversy involving former manager Allan Jesus (read more below).

Hours after the announcement, the Bahian celebrated the milestone of almost 5 million views in a story – a short-lived video posted on Instagram, which disappears after 24 hours of publication.

“Guys, I came to thank you for these almost 5 million views in stories. Every day my troop do Pedreiro accompanying… Receive! And magnificent, sensational news comes. Thank God, father. It’s the troop”.

On July 17, former futsal player Falcão, responsible for managing Iran Ferreira’s career, countered the young man’s former manager about an attempt to negotiate earlier this year.

The barb exchange took place after the former manager of Mason’s Glove give a podcast interview. At the time, Allan Jesus said that BET.12, the company that the former futsal player is an ambassador, tried to negotiate several times with the influencer earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Falcão denied that the company would have tried to negotiate more than once. “That wasn’t the beginning of the denials, it was the only time they spoke to you,” she countered.

Still in the video published on the social network, the former futsal player talked about the fact that Allan Jesus had refused proposals from other companies that tried to close a contract with Luva de Pedreiro. “It didn’t close with us, or with anyone. Several companies [tentaram fechar contrato] and you denied it, said you had no interest. You don’t have to but boy [Luva de Pedreiro] needed. Who knows, maybe he didn’t have more than R$ 7,500 running in his account”.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 17 million followers.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his exploits in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue.

