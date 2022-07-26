At an international conference, Defense Minister says he respects the Inter-American Letter of Affirmation of Democracy | Policy

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira said this Tuesday (26) that he respects the Inter-American Democratic Charter. In general terms, the letter determines that democracy must be the form of government of all countries in the Americas, which must commit to strengthening the system in the region.

Nogueira gave a brief speech at the opening of the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, held this year in Brasília.

“On the part of Brazil, I express respect for the Charter of the Organization of American States, OAS, and the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and their values, principles and mechanisms,” said the Brazilian minister.

The expectation is that, after the conference, the ministers will sign the “Brasilia Declaration”. The document should reinforce support for the “Inter-American Democratic Charter and its values, principles, and mechanisms.”

The Inter-American Democratic Charter says in its opening article: “The peoples of America have the right to democracy and their governments have the obligation to promote and defend it.”

1 of 1 General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, Defense Minister, at a Senate hearing on the participation of the Armed Forces in the electoral process — Photo: Roque de Sá/Agência Senado

The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd J. Austin III, also highlighted in his speech the defense of democracy.

Lloyd affirmed that the entire southern hemisphere can be prosperous, democratic and secure, and stressed that the deeper democracy is, the more security in the region improves.

“Our countries are not only united by geography. We also come together through common interests and common values, through our deep respect for human rights and human dignity, our commitment to the rule of law and our devotion to democracy,” said the secretary.

In a hearing at the Chamber’s Foreign Relations committee on July 6, the Defense Minister stated that the electronic voting system “always needs improvement”, but denied that the Armed Forces cast doubt on the electoral process.

The Armed Forces are part of the Commission for the Transparency of Elections. The body was created by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in September last year to discuss measures that can further increase the transparency and security of elections.

President Jair Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for reelection, has been raising suspicions without evidence about the electronic voting machine, stating that they are not auditable – although they are – and defending the application of printed votes, considered a setback by the Electoral Justice.